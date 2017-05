Trump says NATO members need to pay "fair share"

During a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Donald Trump says ''we must ensure NATO members meet their financial obligations and pay what they owe. Many have not been doing that.'' Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that NATO is not obsolete, as he had declared on the campaign trail last year, but said NATO members still need to pay their fair share for the European security umbrella. At a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Trump thanked NATO members for their support of his decision last Thursday to launch 59 cruise missiles at a Syrian airfield in retaliation for a chemical weapons attack on civilians and said it was time to end Syria's civil war. "In the coming months, and years, I'll work closely with all of our NATO allies," said Trump.