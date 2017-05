Trump welcomes NATO Secretary General to White House

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: U.S. President Donald Trump meets NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House on Wednesday (April 12). The United States said on Wednesday there are credible reports that Russia attempted to interfere in elections last October in Montenegro, which formally became a member of NATO this week. Trump signed ratification papers on Tuesday accepting Montenegro into the NATO alliance. A special prosecutor in the former Yugoslav republic said in November a group of "Russian nationalists" had planned to assassinate Prime Minister Milo Djukanovic to get an opposition party into power.Moscow denied involvement in any plot, and Montenegrin opposition parties have said the plot was fabricated and accused Djukanovic of using the security services to help extend his quarter century of dominance. The White House official said Montenegro's NATO membership will increase stability and security in the western Balkans.