UN Syria envoy wants "new level of seriousness"
Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 01:31
UN Special Envoy Staffan de Mistura calls for a ''new level of seriousness in the search for a political solution'' in Syria, during remarks to the UN Security Council. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: UN envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura calls for a "new level of seriousness in the search for a political solution" in Syria. Speaking to the UN Security Council, Staffan said the recent chemical attack in Syria "shocked the conscience of the whole human family." "I'm ready to reconvene talks in May and the UN is ready to offer a real substantive starting point for discussion and negotiations among the Syrians," said de Mistura. Russia will veto a draft U.N. resolution being pushed by the United States, Britain and France which aims to bolster support for international inquiries into a deadly toxic gas attack in Syria, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday. The U.N. Security Council could vote on the draft resolution later on Wednesday. It is similar to a text circulated to the 15-member council last week that condemns the April 4 attack and pushes Syria's government to cooperate with investigators. Interfax cited Russian deputy foreign minister Gennady Gatilov as saying Russia would veto it in its current form.
