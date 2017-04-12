Wall St down on geopolitical woes

Wall Street fell after President Donald Trump told The Wall Street Journal that the dollar is getting too strong and that he would like to see interest rates stay low. The dollar index lost ground as well. Adding to pressure - investors are worried that tensions in Syria and North Korea could distract Trump from pursuing his pro-business policies, such as tax cuts, deregulation, and infrastructure spending. Ross Gerber, CEO of wealth management firm Gerber Kawasaki: (SOUNDBITE) ROSS GERBER, CO-FOUNDER, PRESIDENT AND CEO, GERBER KAWASAKI, (ENGLISH) SAYING: "It seems like the business agenda is constantly pushed to the back burner. We haven't even really talked about infrastructure. And we've only just rumbled about tax reform. And basically our firm is now assuming that none of this is gonna get done anytime soon. And we're just working with the economy that we have from the post-Obama years, and, fortunately, it's pretty strong right now, but what we're worried about is where we gonna be in 12 months." On the trading floor, Delta got a leg up from a better-than-expected quarterly profit and an upbeat forecast. Investors are getting ready for earnings season, with big banks - Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and JPMorgan - kicking it off on Thursday. It will also be the last trading day of the week ahead of the Good Friday holiday. In Europe, stocks ended the day mixed.