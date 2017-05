Warner says Russia "massively intervened" in U.S. election

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: Senator Mark Warner, ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, says "we know that a foreign country, an adversary, Russia, massively intervened in our election in 2016." Speaking during an event in Richmond, VA on Wednesday (April 12), Warner said it is widely believed in the intel community, as well as on a bipartisan basis in the Senate that Russia meddled in the US election process and says they are currently intervening in the French elections and trying to do so in the German election. The United States said on Wednesday there are credible reports that Russia attempted to interfere in elections last October in Montenegro, which formally became a member of NATO this week. The accusation came as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met Russian officials in Moscow and as President Donald Trump prepared to meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House.