"We may be at an all time low" with Russia: Trump

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 01:39

President Donald Trump said it would be 'wonderful' if NATO and the U.S. could get along with Russia during a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: U.S. President Donald Trump says "we may be at an all time low" with Russia, as he holds out hope for better relations at a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Washington, D.C. Stoltenberg said that NATO "has to find ways to engage with Russia." Trump also said the U.S. is prepared to tackle the crisis surrounding North Korea without China if necessary. Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping last week and spoke to him by phone on Wednesday night. "President Xi wants to do the right thing. We had a very good bonding, I think we had a very good chemistry together, I think he wants to help us with North Korea," Trump said. "We talked trade, we talked a lot of things, and I said the way you're going to make a good trade deal is to help us with North Korea, otherwise we're just going to go it alone, that'll be all right too, but going it alone means going with lots of other nations."

