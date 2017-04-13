video Top News
4-year-old injured in barbershop shooting: video
Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 01:01
A security camera captures the moment when bullets smash through an Arizona barbershop window, narrowly missing a 4-year-old girl sitting on the other side. Jillian Kitchener reports.
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
Police say she wasn't the intended target... But while the four-year-old was passing time at a Barbershop in Chandler, Arizona, police say an argument escalated from a nearby tattoo shop. Shots were fired... the child struck by shards of glass as the bullets smashed through the barbershop window. The girl was rushed to a hospital with minor injuries but witnesses say...it could have been much worse. (SOUNDBITE) MICHAEL O'HARA, SAYING: "We saw the bullet holes in the window but we didn't know it had been that close, that's you know, really shocking. We're really lucky that she didn't get hurt worse." Twenty-three year-old Michael Hart and 21-year-old Rafael Santos have been arrested in connection to the shooting. According to witnesses, Hart was intoxicated and got into an argument over the payment for a tattoo. He reportedly left, then drove up in his car and opened fire. Both men face charges including discharging a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and endangerment.
