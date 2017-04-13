Reuters - Video

Arkansas execution plan "reeks of an assembly line": defense lawyer

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 01:19

Arkansas plans to execute seven inmates in the span of eleven days starting next week, an unprecedented schedule that the governor has set before a controversial drug supply expires at the end of the month. Jillian Kitchener reports.

View Transcript

Eight convicted murderers on death row. The state of Arkansas wants to kill them all over 11 days, starting April 17, although one of the executions has been put on hold by a federal judge. Defense lawyers are asking for all the executions to be stopped...accusing the state of an unconstitutional rush to the death chamber. Defense lawyer Jeff Rozensweig represents three of the condemned men. (SOUNDBITE) LAWYER JEFF ROZENSWEIG, SAYING: "This sort of reeks of an assembly line or as one of the local papers put it, a killing spree. There is simply no reason to do this other than to get it all done before their medazolam expires at the end of the month." Medazolam has been used in flawed executions in states including Oklahoma and Arizona where witnesses said inmates writhed in pain on death chamber gurneys. SOUNDBITE) (English) ROBERT DUNHAM, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE DEATH PENALTY INFORMATION CENTER IN D.C., SAYING: "It's a process that the justices of the Supreme Court described as being chemically burned at the stake. So the use of midazolam is an inappropriate drug under any circumstances." But finding an alternative has been difficult. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson set the execution schedule, saying it's in the interest of justice for victims' families to hold as many executions as possible while the state still has a supply.

