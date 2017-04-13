Lansing City Council rescinds sanctuary city vote

A little over a week after Lansing City Council voted unanimously to declare itself a sanctuary city, council members have reversed course, voting 5 to 2 on Wednesday to rescind the resolution. Councilors say they were worried that the word sancutary could be misinterpreted and cited concerns from the business community about unwanted attention from President Donald Trump, who has threatened to cut off federal grants for sanctuary cities. The term "Sanctuary city" generally refers to a jurisdiction that opts not to cooperate with federal immigration agents. City Council President Patricia Spitzley voted to rescind the declaration but says the city still supports all immigrants. (SOUNDBITE) (English) PATRICIA SPITZLEY, CITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT, SAYING: "We welcome diversity, we welcome anyone here um I said as I say before that the diversity of our community is our strength." The vote came in front of a clearly divided crowd, with several hours of public comment. (SOUNDBITE) (English) UNIDENTIFIED RESIDENT, SAYING: "What are you planning on doing when it's a felony and they committed crimes uh can we walk the streets after we committed a crime, I get pulled over if I didn't pay a ticket I'm going to jail." (SOUNDBITE) (English) UNIDENTIFIED RESIDENT, SAYING: "Send these people a message that they can approach Lansing police officers to cooperate with them, send them a message they can approach Lansing city officials to get the help that they need...you've already sent them that message just don't take it back." The city's current policy is to not ask about immigration status, except - quote "as required by federal or state statute or court decision."