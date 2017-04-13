video Top News
Police suspect suicide in death of trailblazing judge
Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 01:25
New York police are investigating the death of the United States' first female Muslim judge as a possible suicide, but lack important clues about how her body ended up in the Hudson River, a police source said on Thursday. Nathan Frandino reports.
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
(SOUNDBITE) (English) TIMOTHY KENNEDY, NEW YORK STATE SENATOR, SAYING: "First African-American woman in the history of the state to be appointed to the court of appeals." Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam was a pioneer in the judicial world, making her death this week all the more shocking. New York police on Thursday say they are investigating her death as a possible suicide. Her body was found in the Hudson River off Manhattan's west side on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say her husband reported her missing on Tuesday. An external examination found no signs of trauma and no suicide note. Authorities say an autopsy would clarify the cause of death. In addition to being the first African American judge on New York's Court of Appeals, she was the country's first female Muslim judge. Columbia Law School, where Abdus-Salaam attended, called her a true trailblazer. In a video for Project Brownstone, a nonprofit on which she was a board member, she discussed the importance of education. (SOUNDBITE) (English) SHEILA ABDUS-SALAAM, ASSOCIATE JUDGE, NEW YORK COURT OF APPEALS, SAYING: "All the way from Virginia, where my family was property of someone else, to my sitting on the highest court in the state of New York is amazing and huge and it tells you and me what it is to know who we are and what we can do." Abdus-Salaam was 65 years old.
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
Police suspect suicide in death of trailblazing judge
Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 01:25
Migrant Crisis »
Mon, Mar 20, 2017 - (1:33)
Mon, Mar 20, 2017 - (2:42)
Sun, Mar 19, 2017 - (1:16)
Thu, Mar 09, 2017 - (0:36)
Mon, Feb 20, 2017 - (1:48)
Thu, Feb 16, 2017 - (2:03)
Thu, Jan 26, 2017 - (1:00)
Tue, Jan 17, 2017 - (1:13)
Sat, Jan 14, 2017 - (0:55)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (0:31)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (0:50)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (0:54)
Most Popular »
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:14)
12:11am EDT - (1:01)
Tue, May 02, 2017 - (1:30)
Mon, Dec 05, 2016 - (1:22)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:21)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (0:26)
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 - (1:45)
Fri, Apr 28, 2017 - (1:46)
Mon, Mar 27, 2017 - (1:09)
Editors' Picks »
Tue, May 02, 2017 - (2:04)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (2:11)
Tue, May 02, 2017 - (2:23)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:25)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:20)
Innovations »
Tue, May 02, 2017 - (2:07)
Fri, Apr 28, 2017 - (2:13)
Fri, Apr 28, 2017 - (1:38)
Wed, Apr 26, 2017 - (1:55)
Tue, Apr 25, 2017 - (1:57)
Mon, Apr 24, 2017 - (1:09)
Mon, Apr 24, 2017 - (1:51)
Sun, Apr 23, 2017 - (1:37)
Fri, Apr 21, 2017 - (1:52)
Entertainment »
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:43)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:22)
Tue, May 02, 2017 - (1:51)
Tue, May 02, 2017 - (1:27)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:15)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:44)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:32)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (0:52)
Sun, Apr 30, 2017 - (1:47)
Rough Cuts »
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:38)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (0:35)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (0:48)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:11)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:36)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:15)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:01)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (0:57)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:15)
Moving Pictures »
Fri, Mar 31, 2017 - (1:01)
Mon, Mar 06, 2017 - (0:43)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Mar 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (2:27)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:01)
Tue, Jan 03, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 - (5:12)
Thu, Dec 01, 2016 - (1:01)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (1:06)
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 - (0:59)
Reuters Investigates »
Thu, Mar 16, 2017 - (2:26)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 - (2:19)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Tue, Jun 02, 2015 - (2:09)
Thu, Apr 02, 2015 - (2:33)
Dateline Asia »
Fri, Apr 28, 2017 - (2:10)
Thu, Apr 27, 2017 - (2:08)
Thu, Apr 27, 2017 - (2:10)
Wed, Apr 26, 2017 - (2:12)
Wed, Apr 26, 2017 - (2:05)
Mon, Apr 24, 2017 - (2:02)
Fri, Apr 21, 2017 - (1:39)
Thu, Apr 20, 2017 - (2:00)
Thu, Apr 20, 2017 - (1:41)
Thu, Apr 20, 2017 - (2:04)
Wed, Apr 19, 2017 - (2:01)
Wed, Apr 19, 2017 - (0:52)