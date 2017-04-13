Police suspect suicide in death of trailblazing judge

(SOUNDBITE) (English) TIMOTHY KENNEDY, NEW YORK STATE SENATOR, SAYING: "First African-American woman in the history of the state to be appointed to the court of appeals." Judge Sheila Abdus-Salaam was a pioneer in the judicial world, making her death this week all the more shocking. New York police on Thursday say they are investigating her death as a possible suicide. Her body was found in the Hudson River off Manhattan's west side on Wednesday afternoon. Officials say her husband reported her missing on Tuesday. An external examination found no signs of trauma and no suicide note. Authorities say an autopsy would clarify the cause of death. In addition to being the first African American judge on New York's Court of Appeals, she was the country's first female Muslim judge. Columbia Law School, where Abdus-Salaam attended, called her a true trailblazer. In a video for Project Brownstone, a nonprofit on which she was a board member, she discussed the importance of education. (SOUNDBITE) (English) SHEILA ABDUS-SALAAM, ASSOCIATE JUDGE, NEW YORK COURT OF APPEALS, SAYING: "All the way from Virginia, where my family was property of someone else, to my sitting on the highest court in the state of New York is amazing and huge and it tells you and me what it is to know who we are and what we can do." Abdus-Salaam was 65 years old.