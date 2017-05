Russia blocks U.N. condemnation of Syria attack

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) Russia has vetoed a draft resolution at the UN Security Council that would have condemned last week's alleged chemical attack in Syria and demanded that Damascus cooperate with investigators. The suspected chemical attack on rebel-held Khan Sheikhun on 4 April killed more than 80 people. Western allies blame the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad. U.S. President Donald Trump ordered missile strikes against a Syrian air force base in response. It's the eight time Russia has protected its ally at the council during Syria's six-year-old civil war.