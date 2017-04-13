Russia blocks U.N. condemnation of Syria attack

Despite Western efforts to condemn last week's deadly gas attack in Syria... (SOUNDBITE) (English) UNITED STATES AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS AND SECURITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT FOR THE MONTH OF APRIL, NIKKI HALEY, SAYING: "Those against." Russia has vetoed the move at the UN's latest security council meeting. It's not the first time Bashar al Assad's ally has blocked a draft resolution, it's the eighth. The United States, France, Britain and seven other nations wanted to denounce a toxic gas attack on rebel held Khan Sheikhun on the 4th of April, and tell Assad's government to provide access for investigators and information such as flight plans. The attack led to the United States launching missile strikes on a Syrian airbase, widening a rift between the U.S. and Russia. China, which has previously vetoed six resolutions in Syria abstained from the vote. As did Ethiopia and Kazakhstan. Syria's government denies any responsibility for the attack, in which 87 people died. Russia has stood by that position, saying the poison gas belonged to rebels, or that the incident could even have been faked.