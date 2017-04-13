Reuters - Video

Edition: US | UK | IN | CN | JP

video Top News

Iraqi army advances on Islamic State's Mosul enclave
Iraqi army advances on Islamic State's Mosul enclave - 01:03
French presidential rivals clash in crucial TV debate
French presidential rivals clash in crucial TV debate - 01:44
Nigeria's crises under threat of mushrooming
Nigeria's crises under threat of mushrooming - 02:18
Facebook warns again on ad growth, shares dip from high
Facebook warns again on ad growth, shares dip from high - 00:50
Macron supporters watch heated debate with Le Pen
Macron supporters watch heated debate with Le Pen - 00:57
Three killed, 10 hurt in crash at Massachusetts car auction
Three killed, 10 hurt in crash at Massachusetts car auction - 01:09
Trump vows to broker Mideast peace deal
Trump vows to broker Mideast peace deal - 01:45
Wall St slips as Fed holds on rates
Wall St slips as Fed holds on rates - 01:22
No federal charges for Louisiana officers in shooting of black man
No federal charges for Louisiana officers in shooting of black man - 01:13
Republicans roll dice with Thursday health care vote
Republicans roll dice with Thursday health care vote - 01:49
Presidential Center to be \
Presidential Center to be "world's premier institution for training young people": Obama - 01:39
Shooter at college in Irving, Texas: police
Shooter at college in Irving, Texas: police - 00:55

Russia blocks U.N. condemnation of Syria attack

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 01:11

Russia blocks a Western-led effort at the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday (April 12) to condemn last week's deadly gas attack in Syria. Pascale Davies reports.

▲ Hide Transcript

View Transcript

Despite Western efforts to condemn last week's deadly gas attack in Syria... (SOUNDBITE) (English) UNITED STATES AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS AND SECURITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT FOR THE MONTH OF APRIL, NIKKI HALEY, SAYING: "Those against." Russia has vetoed the move at the UN's latest security council meeting. It's not the first time Bashar al Assad's ally has blocked a draft resolution, it's the eighth. The United States, France, Britain and seven other nations wanted to denounce a toxic gas attack on rebel held Khan Sheikhun on the 4th of April, and tell Assad's government to provide access for investigators and information such as flight plans. The attack led to the United States launching missile strikes on a Syrian airbase, widening a rift between the U.S. and Russia. China, which has previously vetoed six resolutions in Syria abstained from the vote. As did Ethiopia and Kazakhstan. Syria's government denies any responsibility for the attack, in which 87 people died. Russia has stood by that position, saying the poison gas belonged to rebels, or that the incident could even have been faked.

Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code

Close

Russia blocks U.N. condemnation of Syria attack

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 01:11