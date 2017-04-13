video Top News
Russia blocks U.N. condemnation of Syria attack
Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 01:11
Russia blocks a Western-led effort at the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday (April 12) to condemn last week's deadly gas attack in Syria. Pascale Davies reports.
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
Despite Western efforts to condemn last week's deadly gas attack in Syria... (SOUNDBITE) (English) UNITED STATES AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS AND SECURITY COUNCIL PRESIDENT FOR THE MONTH OF APRIL, NIKKI HALEY, SAYING: "Those against." Russia has vetoed the move at the UN's latest security council meeting. It's not the first time Bashar al Assad's ally has blocked a draft resolution, it's the eighth. The United States, France, Britain and seven other nations wanted to denounce a toxic gas attack on rebel held Khan Sheikhun on the 4th of April, and tell Assad's government to provide access for investigators and information such as flight plans. The attack led to the United States launching missile strikes on a Syrian airbase, widening a rift between the U.S. and Russia. China, which has previously vetoed six resolutions in Syria abstained from the vote. As did Ethiopia and Kazakhstan. Syria's government denies any responsibility for the attack, in which 87 people died. Russia has stood by that position, saying the poison gas belonged to rebels, or that the incident could even have been faked.
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
Russia blocks U.N. condemnation of Syria attack
Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 01:11
Migrant Crisis »
Mon, Mar 20, 2017 - (1:33)
Mon, Mar 20, 2017 - (2:42)
Sun, Mar 19, 2017 - (1:16)
Thu, Mar 09, 2017 - (0:36)
Mon, Feb 20, 2017 - (1:48)
Thu, Feb 16, 2017 - (2:03)
Thu, Jan 26, 2017 - (1:00)
Tue, Jan 17, 2017 - (1:13)
Sat, Jan 14, 2017 - (0:55)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (0:31)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (0:50)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (0:54)
Most Popular »
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:14)
12:11am EDT - (1:01)
Tue, May 02, 2017 - (1:30)
Mon, Dec 05, 2016 - (1:22)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:21)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (0:26)
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 - (1:45)
Fri, Apr 28, 2017 - (1:46)
Mon, Mar 27, 2017 - (1:09)
Editors' Picks »
Tue, May 02, 2017 - (2:04)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (2:11)
Tue, May 02, 2017 - (2:23)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:25)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:20)
Innovations »
Tue, May 02, 2017 - (2:07)
Fri, Apr 28, 2017 - (2:13)
Fri, Apr 28, 2017 - (1:38)
Wed, Apr 26, 2017 - (1:55)
Tue, Apr 25, 2017 - (1:57)
Mon, Apr 24, 2017 - (1:09)
Mon, Apr 24, 2017 - (1:51)
Sun, Apr 23, 2017 - (1:37)
Fri, Apr 21, 2017 - (1:52)
Entertainment »
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:43)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:22)
Tue, May 02, 2017 - (1:51)
Tue, May 02, 2017 - (1:27)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:15)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:44)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:32)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (0:52)
Sun, Apr 30, 2017 - (1:47)
Rough Cuts »
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:38)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (0:35)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (0:48)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:11)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:36)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:15)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:01)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (0:57)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:15)
Moving Pictures »
Fri, Mar 31, 2017 - (1:01)
Mon, Mar 06, 2017 - (0:43)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Mar 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (2:27)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:01)
Tue, Jan 03, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 - (5:12)
Thu, Dec 01, 2016 - (1:01)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (1:06)
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 - (0:59)
Reuters Investigates »
Thu, Mar 16, 2017 - (2:26)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 - (2:19)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Tue, Jun 02, 2015 - (2:09)
Thu, Apr 02, 2015 - (2:33)
Dateline Asia »
Fri, Apr 28, 2017 - (2:10)
Thu, Apr 27, 2017 - (2:08)
Thu, Apr 27, 2017 - (2:10)
Wed, Apr 26, 2017 - (2:12)
Wed, Apr 26, 2017 - (2:05)
Mon, Apr 24, 2017 - (2:02)
Fri, Apr 21, 2017 - (1:39)
Thu, Apr 20, 2017 - (2:00)
Thu, Apr 20, 2017 - (1:41)
Thu, Apr 20, 2017 - (2:04)
Wed, Apr 19, 2017 - (2:01)
Wed, Apr 19, 2017 - (0:52)