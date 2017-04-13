video Top News
Trump calls Afghanistan bombing 'very successful mission'
Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 01:02
U.S. President Donald Trump described the bombing of Islamic State in eastern Afghanistan as a ''very successful mission.'' Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) The United States dropped "the mother of all bombs," the largest non-nuclear device it has ever unleashed in combat, on a network of caves and tunnels used by Islamic State in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday, the military said. President Donald Trump touted the bombing as evidence of a more muscular U.S. foreign policy since he took office in January after eight years of President Barack Obama. The 21,600 pound (9,797 kg) GBU-43 bomb, which has 11 tons of explosives, was dropped from a MC-130 aircraft in the Achin district of Nangarhar province, close to the border with Pakistan, Pentagon spokesman Adam Stump said. The GBU-43, also known as the "mother of all bombs," is a GPS-guided munition and was first tested in March 2003. It is regarded as particularly effective against clusters of targets on or just underneath the ground. Other types of bombs can be more effective against deeper, hardened tunnels. It was the first time the United States has used this size of conventional bomb in a conflict. Trump described the bombing as a "very successful mission." It was not immediately clear how much damage the device did. During last year's presidential election campaign, Trump vowed to give priority to destroying Islamic State, which operates mostly in Syria and Iraq. He flexed U.S. military muscles last week by ordering a cruise missile attack on a Syrian government air base in retaliation for a poison gas attack. "If you look at what's happened over the last eight weeks and compare that really to what's happened over the last eight years, you'll see that there's a tremendous difference," Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday.
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
Trump calls Afghanistan bombing 'very successful mission'
Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 01:02
Migrant Crisis »
Mon, Mar 20, 2017 - (1:33)
Mon, Mar 20, 2017 - (2:42)
Sun, Mar 19, 2017 - (1:16)
Thu, Mar 09, 2017 - (0:36)
Mon, Feb 20, 2017 - (1:48)
Thu, Feb 16, 2017 - (2:03)
Thu, Jan 26, 2017 - (1:00)
Tue, Jan 17, 2017 - (1:13)
Sat, Jan 14, 2017 - (0:55)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (0:31)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (0:50)
Fri, Jan 13, 2017 - (0:54)
Most Popular »
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:14)
12:11am EDT - (1:01)
Tue, May 02, 2017 - (1:30)
Mon, Dec 05, 2016 - (1:22)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:21)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (0:26)
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 - (1:45)
Fri, Apr 28, 2017 - (1:46)
Mon, Mar 27, 2017 - (1:09)
Editors' Picks »
Tue, May 02, 2017 - (2:04)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (2:11)
Tue, May 02, 2017 - (2:23)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:25)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:20)
Innovations »
Tue, May 02, 2017 - (2:07)
Fri, Apr 28, 2017 - (2:13)
Fri, Apr 28, 2017 - (1:38)
Wed, Apr 26, 2017 - (1:55)
Tue, Apr 25, 2017 - (1:57)
Mon, Apr 24, 2017 - (1:09)
Mon, Apr 24, 2017 - (1:51)
Sun, Apr 23, 2017 - (1:37)
Fri, Apr 21, 2017 - (1:52)
Entertainment »
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:43)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:22)
Tue, May 02, 2017 - (1:51)
Tue, May 02, 2017 - (1:27)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:15)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:44)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:32)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (0:52)
Sun, Apr 30, 2017 - (1:47)
Rough Cuts »
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:38)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (0:35)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (0:48)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:11)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:36)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:15)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:01)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (0:57)
Wed, May 03, 2017 - (1:15)
Moving Pictures »
Fri, Mar 31, 2017 - (1:01)
Mon, Mar 06, 2017 - (0:43)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Mar 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (2:27)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:01)
Tue, Jan 03, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 - (5:12)
Thu, Dec 01, 2016 - (1:01)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (1:06)
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 - (0:59)
Reuters Investigates »
Thu, Mar 16, 2017 - (2:26)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 - (2:19)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Tue, Jun 02, 2015 - (2:09)
Thu, Apr 02, 2015 - (2:33)
Dateline Asia »
Fri, Apr 28, 2017 - (2:10)
Thu, Apr 27, 2017 - (2:08)
Thu, Apr 27, 2017 - (2:10)
Wed, Apr 26, 2017 - (2:12)
Wed, Apr 26, 2017 - (2:05)
Mon, Apr 24, 2017 - (2:02)
Fri, Apr 21, 2017 - (1:39)
Thu, Apr 20, 2017 - (2:00)
Thu, Apr 20, 2017 - (1:41)
Thu, Apr 20, 2017 - (2:04)
Wed, Apr 19, 2017 - (2:01)
Wed, Apr 19, 2017 - (0:52)