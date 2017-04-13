Reuters - Video

United passenger suffered concussion, broken nose: lawyer

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 01:29

The lawyer for David Dao, who will likely sue United Airlines, says his client suffered ''a significant concussion'' a ''serious broken nose, injury to sinuses and he is going to be undergoing shortly reconstructive surgery.'' Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: The passenger dragged from a United Airlines plane in Chicago in an incident that sparked international outrage and turned into a public relations nightmare for the carrier, will likely sue the company, his attorney said on Thursday (April 13). "For a long time airlines, United in particular, have bullied us," Thomas Demetrio told reporters at a press conference in Chicago. "Will there be a lawsuit? Yeah, probably." David Dao, a 69-year-old Vietnamese-American doctor, was hospitalized after Chicago aviation police dragged him from the plane as the airline sought to make space on a flight from the city's O'Hare International Airport to Louisville, Kentucky. Video of the incident taken by other passengers and showing Dao being dragged up the plane aisle and with a bloodied mouth circulated rapidly, causing public outrage that was not calmed by the airline's initial response to the case. Dao is in a strong position as he prepares to launch a legal action, lawyers who represent airlines and passengers said, in part because of the wide public outrage over how the airline acted. His lawyers filed an emergency request with an Illinois state court on Wednesday to require United Continental Holdings Inc and the City of Chicago to preserve video recordings and other evidence related to Sunday's incident, a likely precursor to a lawsuit.

