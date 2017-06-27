Reuters - Video

Edition: US | UK | IN | CN | JP

video Top News

Virus hits European computer servers
Virus hits European computer servers - 01:40
BP still betting big on Gulf of Mexico oil
BP still betting big on Gulf of Mexico oil - 02:26
California says weed killer chemical causes cancer
California says weed killer chemical causes cancer - 01:09
Google's restructuring causes some growing pains
Google's restructuring causes some growing pains - 02:03
EU fines Google record $2.7 bln in antitrust case
EU fines Google record $2.7 bln in antitrust case - 01:38
U.S. warns Syria over potential chemical attack
U.S. warns Syria over potential chemical attack - 01:10
U.S. global image plunges under Trump - poll
U.S. global image plunges under Trump - poll - 02:02
Google's restructuring causes some growing pains
Google's restructuring causes some growing pains - 02:03
Sarah Palin sues New York Times
Sarah Palin sues New York Times - 01:03
Trump congratulates Irish prime minister on 'great victory'
Trump congratulates Irish prime minister on 'great victory' - 00:51
Berlusconi eyes comeback as kingmaker
Berlusconi eyes comeback as kingmaker - 02:04

Alabama military base on lockdown after possible active shooter report

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 00:40

Authorities respond to reports of a possible active shooter at the Redstone Arsenal near Huntsville, Alabama. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

▲ Hide Transcript

View Transcript

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: A military base in northern Alabama was on lockdown on Tuesday (June 27) following reports of a possible active shooter at the facility, but there were no immediate reports of casualties, base officials said. A spokesman for the Redstone Arsenal near Huntsville, Christopher Colster, said employees there were sheltering in place and that it was a scary situation. "We have no confirmed casualties at this point, so that's a good thing," Colster said in a live television interview. The base had said earlier in a post on its official Twitter account that there was a possible active shooter and urged people at the facility to, "Run hide fight." A reporter on the scene for local broadcaster WAFF said he saw five police cars, two of them unmarked with blue lights on top, entering the base carrying officers in body armor. Redstone Arsenal is home to military units including the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command and elements of the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Missile Defense Agency. Alabama Representative Mo Brooks said he was monitoring the situation closely. "Please stay alert with updates - praying for all those on base," Brooks wrote on Twitter. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey was also monitoring developments, Ivey wrote on Twitter.

Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code

Close

Alabama military base on lockdown after possible active shooter report

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 00:40