Reuters - Video

Edition: US | UK | IN | CN | JP

video Top News

U.S. chemical warning to Syria also puts Russia and Iran on notice: Haley
U.S. chemical warning to Syria also puts Russia and Iran on notice: Haley - 01:03
Virus hits European computer servers
Virus hits European computer servers - 01:31
Alabama military base on lockdown after possible active shooter report
Alabama military base on lockdown after possible active shooter report - 00:40
Virus hits European computer servers
Virus hits European computer servers - 01:40
BP still betting big on Gulf of Mexico oil
BP still betting big on Gulf of Mexico oil - 02:26
California says weed killer chemical causes cancer
California says weed killer chemical causes cancer - 01:09
Google's restructuring causes some growing pains
Google's restructuring causes some growing pains - 02:03
EU fines Google record $2.7 bln in antitrust case
EU fines Google record $2.7 bln in antitrust case - 01:38
U.S. warns Syria over potential chemical attack
U.S. warns Syria over potential chemical attack - 01:10
U.S. global image plunges under Trump - poll
U.S. global image plunges under Trump - poll - 02:02
Google's restructuring causes some growing pains
Google's restructuring causes some growing pains - 02:03

Brutal New Orleans mugging caught on video

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 00:56

New Orleans Police say they the want suspects to come forward after the release of surveillance video showing an attack on two men from Boston Saturday evening in the city's French Quarter. Colette Luke reports.

▲ Hide Transcript

View Transcript

A brutal attack, caught on video. Two tourists from Boston beaten and robbed by two other men Saturday evening in New Orleans' French Quarter… After the attack, the assailants are joined by two other men. They rummage through the victims' pockets and run away… But then, one of the men comes back, apparently to assess the damage inflicted on one of the victims, Tim Byrne. The other victim, James Curran, begins to recover but Byrne remains unconcious and is later hospitalized. The day after the attack, police released the video, and 21-year-old Dejuan Paul turned himself in… Authorities are encouraging the other men to do the same… (SOUNDBITE) MICHAEL HARRISON, NEW ORLEANS POLICE DEPT SAYING: We know their name and we know who they are//we urge them to turn themselves in and to do it right now. Curran and Byrne were in New Orleans for a religious association meeting. Byrne's condition was described as serious.

Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code

Close

Brutal New Orleans mugging caught on video

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 00:56