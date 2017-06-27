Brutal New Orleans mugging caught on video

A brutal attack, caught on video. Two tourists from Boston beaten and robbed by two other men Saturday evening in New Orleans' French Quarter… After the attack, the assailants are joined by two other men. They rummage through the victims' pockets and run away… But then, one of the men comes back, apparently to assess the damage inflicted on one of the victims, Tim Byrne. The other victim, James Curran, begins to recover but Byrne remains unconcious and is later hospitalized. The day after the attack, police released the video, and 21-year-old Dejuan Paul turned himself in… Authorities are encouraging the other men to do the same… (SOUNDBITE) MICHAEL HARRISON, NEW ORLEANS POLICE DEPT SAYING: We know their name and we know who they are//we urge them to turn themselves in and to do it right now. Curran and Byrne were in New Orleans for a religious association meeting. Byrne's condition was described as serious.