"Make nuclear energy cool again": Rick Perry

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: "One of the things we want to do at DOE is to make nuclear energy cool again," says U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry during a White House press briefing on Tuesday (June 27). "This administration truly believes in an all of the above approach, allowing nuclear energy to come and play an important role in a very diverse portfolio," said Perry. He sited China and Russia's nuclear ambitions and said "it's about America maintaining and regaining - maybe a better word - our leadership role in nuclear energy." The United States has pressed China to exert more economic and diplomatic pressure on North Korea to help rein in its nuclear and missile programs. Beijing has repeatedly said its influence on North Korea is limited and that it is doing all it can.