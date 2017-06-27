Sarah Huckabee Sanders scolds 'fake news'

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders attacks the media for what she says is 'fake news' surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump, during the White House press briefing on Tuesday (June 27). "I think America is frankly looking for something better, they're looking for something more and I think they deserve something better from our news media," said Sanders. She urged journalists to watch a video from conservative journalist James O'Keefe. O'Keefe has often been accused of skewing the truth with his work, and has charged others of doing the same to him.