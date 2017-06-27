video Top News
Sarah Huckabee Sanders scolds 'fake news'
Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 01:47
Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has a war of words with journalists over so-called 'fake news' surrounding President Donald Trump. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders attacks the media for what she says is 'fake news' surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump, during the White House press briefing on Tuesday (June 27). "I think America is frankly looking for something better, they're looking for something more and I think they deserve something better from our news media," said Sanders. She urged journalists to watch a video from conservative journalist James O'Keefe. O'Keefe has often been accused of skewing the truth with his work, and has charged others of doing the same to him.
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
Sarah Huckabee Sanders scolds 'fake news'
Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 01:47
Migrant Crisis »
Tue, Jun 06, 2017 - (2:25)
Tue, May 30, 2017 - (0:51)
Thu, May 25, 2017 - (1:13)
Thu, May 18, 2017 - (1:39)
Mon, May 08, 2017 - (1:17)
Sat, May 06, 2017 - (1:17)
Fri, May 05, 2017 - (1:05)
Thu, Apr 06, 2017 - (0:50)
Sat, Apr 01, 2017 - (1:00)
Mon, Mar 20, 2017 - (1:33)
Mon, Mar 20, 2017 - (2:42)
Sun, Mar 19, 2017 - (1:16)
Most Popular »
5:45am EDT - (1:22)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (2:09)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:44)
4:17am EDT - (2:04)
Tue, Jun 20, 2017 - (1:59)
Editors' Picks »
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:10)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (2:02)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (2:03)
Sun, Jun 25, 2017 - (1:52)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (0:57)
Innovations »
6:53am EDT - (2:05)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (1:48)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (1:43)
Fri, Jun 23, 2017 - (2:02)
Thu, Jun 22, 2017 - (1:57)
Wed, Jun 21, 2017 - (1:56)
Wed, Jun 21, 2017 - (2:13)
Tue, Jun 20, 2017 - (1:52)
Mon, Jun 19, 2017 - (1:29)
Mon, Jun 19, 2017 - (1:22)
Fri, Jun 16, 2017 - (2:16)
Entertainment »
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (2:05)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:46)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (1:50)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (1:38)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (0:53)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (2:00)
Fri, Jun 23, 2017 - (1:25)
Fri, Jun 23, 2017 - (1:09)
Rough Cuts »
6:43am EDT - (1:05)
6:06am EDT - (0:51)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:46)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:10)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:37)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (0:51)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (0:55)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:00)
Moving Pictures »
Thu, Jun 01, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 31, 2017 - (1:01)
Mon, Mar 06, 2017 - (0:43)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Mar 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (2:27)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:01)
Tue, Jan 03, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 - (5:12)
Thu, Dec 01, 2016 - (1:01)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (1:06)
Reuters Investigates »
Thu, Mar 16, 2017 - (2:26)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 - (2:19)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Tue, Jun 02, 2015 - (2:09)
Thu, Apr 02, 2015 - (2:33)
Dateline Asia »
3:54am EDT - (1:55)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (1:33)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (1:55)
Fri, Jun 23, 2017 - (1:56)
Fri, Jun 23, 2017 - (2:07)
Thu, Jun 22, 2017 - (2:07)
Thu, Jun 22, 2017 - (2:05)