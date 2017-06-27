video Top News
Trump tells Senate Republicans to work out their differences
Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 01:23
U.S. President Donald Trump pressed Republican senators at the White House to resolve their objections to a healthcare bill that would replace Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday (June 27) pressed Republican senators to resolve their objections to a healthcare bill that would replace Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act. The bill, a centerpiece of Trump's domestic agenda, had been slated for a vote on Thursday but when it became clear that not enough Republicans supported the measure, Republican leader Mitch McConnell rescheduled the vote for later in July. "This will be great if we get it done and, if we don't get it done, it's just going to be something that we're not going to like. And, that's okay and I understand that very well," Trump told the senators whom he summoned to the White House after the vote was put off. Senate Republicans returned by bus to the Capitol and were greeted by protesters, some chanting "kill the bill."
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
Trump tells Senate Republicans to work out their differences
Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 01:23
Migrant Crisis »
Tue, Jun 06, 2017 - (2:25)
Tue, May 30, 2017 - (0:51)
Thu, May 25, 2017 - (1:13)
Thu, May 18, 2017 - (1:39)
Mon, May 08, 2017 - (1:17)
Sat, May 06, 2017 - (1:17)
Fri, May 05, 2017 - (1:05)
Thu, Apr 06, 2017 - (0:50)
Sat, Apr 01, 2017 - (1:00)
Mon, Mar 20, 2017 - (1:33)
Mon, Mar 20, 2017 - (2:42)
Sun, Mar 19, 2017 - (1:16)
Most Popular »
5:45am EDT - (1:22)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (2:09)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:44)
4:17am EDT - (2:04)
Tue, Jun 20, 2017 - (1:59)
Editors' Picks »
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:10)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (2:02)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (2:03)
Sun, Jun 25, 2017 - (1:52)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (0:57)
Innovations »
6:53am EDT - (2:05)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (1:48)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (1:43)
Fri, Jun 23, 2017 - (2:02)
Thu, Jun 22, 2017 - (1:57)
Wed, Jun 21, 2017 - (1:56)
Wed, Jun 21, 2017 - (2:13)
Tue, Jun 20, 2017 - (1:52)
Mon, Jun 19, 2017 - (1:29)
Mon, Jun 19, 2017 - (1:22)
Fri, Jun 16, 2017 - (2:16)
Entertainment »
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (2:05)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:46)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (1:50)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (1:38)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (0:53)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (2:00)
Fri, Jun 23, 2017 - (1:25)
Fri, Jun 23, 2017 - (1:09)
Rough Cuts »
6:43am EDT - (1:05)
6:06am EDT - (0:51)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:46)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:10)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (0:40)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (0:51)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (0:55)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:00)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:40)
Moving Pictures »
Thu, Jun 01, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 31, 2017 - (1:01)
Mon, Mar 06, 2017 - (0:43)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Mar 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (2:27)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:01)
Tue, Jan 03, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 - (5:12)
Thu, Dec 01, 2016 - (1:01)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (1:06)
Reuters Investigates »
Thu, Mar 16, 2017 - (2:26)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 - (2:19)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Tue, Jun 02, 2015 - (2:09)
Thu, Apr 02, 2015 - (2:33)
Dateline Asia »
3:54am EDT - (1:55)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (1:50)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (1:33)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (1:55)
Fri, Jun 23, 2017 - (1:56)
Fri, Jun 23, 2017 - (2:07)
Thu, Jun 22, 2017 - (2:07)
Thu, Jun 22, 2017 - (2:05)