Trump tells Senate Republicans to work out their differences

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday (June 27) pressed Republican senators to resolve their objections to a healthcare bill that would replace Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act. The bill, a centerpiece of Trump's domestic agenda, had been slated for a vote on Thursday but when it became clear that not enough Republicans supported the measure, Republican leader Mitch McConnell rescheduled the vote for later in July. "This will be great if we get it done and, if we don't get it done, it's just going to be something that we're not going to like. And, that's okay and I understand that very well," Trump told the senators whom he summoned to the White House after the vote was put off. Senate Republicans returned by bus to the Capitol and were greeted by protesters, some chanting "kill the bill."