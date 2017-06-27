Reuters - Video

U.S. chemical warning to Syria also puts Russia and Iran on notice: Haley

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 01:03

U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told a House of Representatives hearing on Tuesday that the Trump administration issued a warning to Syria over a possible chemical weapons attack after seeing preparations similar to activities before an attack in April. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Tuesday the Trump administration issued a warning to Syria over a possible chemical weapons attack after seeing preparations similar to activities before an attack in April. She told a House of Representatives hearing that the administration intended its warning not just to Syria's government but also to Russia and Iran "I believe that the goal is at this point not just to send (Syrian President Bashar al-) Assad a message but to send Russia and Iran a message that if this happens again we are putting you on notice," Haley said. Russia denounced a U.S. warning that the Syrian leadership will pay a heavy price for any chemical weapons attack, and dismissed White House assertions that a strike was being prepared as "unacceptable".

