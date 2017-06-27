video Top News
U.S. warns Syria over potential chemical attack
Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 01:10
The White House says it appears the Syrian government is preparing for another chemical weapons attack similar to those seen before an April 4 chemical attack, and warns of a ‘heavy price’ if President Bashar al-Assad and his military carry it out. Ryan Brooks reports
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
A stark and chilling warning from the White House late on Monday (June 27) Washington saying it appears the Syrian government is preparing another chemical attack that could be used against opponents of president Bashar al-Assad. According to the US, Syria is making preparations similar to those seen before it launched an attack in April, killing dozens of men, women and children with poison gas, and prompting President Trump to order a cruise missile strike just days later response. "Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered at this very barbaric attack," said Trump at the time. The White House called the April strike a "one-off" meant to discourage future chemical attacks by Syria. Washington's warning to Damascus on Monday: Assad and his military will pay a heavy price if that type of carnage is repeated.
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
U.S. warns Syria over potential chemical attack
Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 01:10
Migrant Crisis »
Tue, Jun 06, 2017 - (2:25)
Tue, May 30, 2017 - (0:51)
Thu, May 25, 2017 - (1:13)
Thu, May 18, 2017 - (1:39)
Mon, May 08, 2017 - (1:17)
Sat, May 06, 2017 - (1:17)
Fri, May 05, 2017 - (1:05)
Thu, Apr 06, 2017 - (0:50)
Sat, Apr 01, 2017 - (1:00)
Mon, Mar 20, 2017 - (1:33)
Mon, Mar 20, 2017 - (2:42)
Sun, Mar 19, 2017 - (1:16)
Most Popular »
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:31)
5:45am EDT - (1:22)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (2:11)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (0:56)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:22)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (2:09)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:44)
Editors' Picks »
Mon, May 22, 2017 - (1:47)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (2:26)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (2:03)
Sun, Jun 25, 2017 - (1:52)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (0:57)
Innovations »
6:53am EDT - (2:05)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (1:48)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (1:43)
Fri, Jun 23, 2017 - (2:02)
Thu, Jun 22, 2017 - (1:57)
Wed, Jun 21, 2017 - (1:56)
Wed, Jun 21, 2017 - (2:13)
Tue, Jun 20, 2017 - (1:52)
Mon, Jun 19, 2017 - (1:29)
Mon, Jun 19, 2017 - (1:22)
Fri, Jun 16, 2017 - (2:16)
Entertainment »
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (2:05)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:46)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (1:50)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (1:38)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (0:53)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (2:00)
Fri, Jun 23, 2017 - (1:25)
Fri, Jun 23, 2017 - (1:09)
Rough Cuts »
6:43am EDT - (1:05)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:10)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (0:40)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (0:51)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (0:55)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:00)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:40)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (0:49)
Moving Pictures »
Thu, Jun 01, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 31, 2017 - (1:01)
Mon, Mar 06, 2017 - (0:43)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Mar 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (2:27)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:01)
Tue, Jan 03, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 - (5:12)
Thu, Dec 01, 2016 - (1:01)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (1:06)
Reuters Investigates »
Thu, Mar 16, 2017 - (2:26)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 - (2:19)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Tue, Jun 02, 2015 - (2:09)
Thu, Apr 02, 2015 - (2:33)
Dateline Asia »
3:54am EDT - (1:55)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (1:33)
Fri, Jun 23, 2017 - (1:56)
Fri, Jun 23, 2017 - (2:07)
Thu, Jun 22, 2017 - (2:07)
Thu, Jun 22, 2017 - (2:05)