U.S. warns Syria over potential chemical attack

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 01:10

The White House says it appears the Syrian government is preparing for another chemical weapons attack similar to those seen before an April 4 chemical attack, and warns of a ‘heavy price’ if President Bashar al-Assad and his military carry it out. Ryan Brooks reports

A stark and chilling warning from the White House late on Monday (June 27) Washington saying it appears the Syrian government is preparing another chemical attack that could be used against opponents of president Bashar al-Assad. According to the US, Syria is making preparations similar to those seen before it launched an attack in April, killing dozens of men, women and children with poison gas, and prompting President Trump to order a cruise missile strike just days later response. "Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered at this very barbaric attack," said Trump at the time. The White House called the April strike a "one-off" meant to discourage future chemical attacks by Syria. Washington's warning to Damascus on Monday: Assad and his military will pay a heavy price if that type of carnage is repeated.

