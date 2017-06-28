Authorities seek help in Central Park explosion mystery

The NYPD and the ATF announce a reward of up to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons behind the 2016 explosion that severely hurt a 19-year-old Virginia man, Connor Golden, in Manhattan's Central Park after he jumped off a rock and stepped on an explosive device. Authorities do not believe it's related to terrorism. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: The New York Police Department and the ATF are turning to the public and offering a reward of up to $40,000 to help solve the 2016 explosion mystery that left 19-year-old Connor Golden with an amputated leg after he jumped off a rock and landed on an explosive device on July 3rd. "The victim suffered life-altering traumatic injuries as a result of this explosion, but it could've been just about any visitor," Ashan Benedict of ATF's New York Division. " The ATF and NYPD Crime Stoppers are announcing a combined reward of up to $40,000 for the information leading to the person or persons responsible for the explosion. The late-morning incident last year occurred after when Golden and his two companions jumped off a rock near the park entrance on Fifth Avenue and 60th Street and Golden landed on top of the object, which had been stashed near the boulder out of the way of normal foot traffic, police said Golden was taken to Bellevue Hospital. Police say the device appeared to have traces of substances found at local hardware stores.