Boston man sentenced to life for murder of 'Baby Doe'

Michael McCarthy has been sentenced to life in prison with the eligibility of parole after 20 years following his murder conviction in the killing of his ex-girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter Bella Bond, known as "Baby Doe." A jury on Monday found McCarthy guilty of second-degree murder in the 2015 killing. The toddler's body washed up on a beach and prompted a months-long search for the identity of "Baby Doe." Michael McCarthy, 37, escaped conviction on the more serious charge of first-degree murder for allegedly punching 2-1/2-year-old Bella Bond to death in the apartment he shared with his former girlfriend, Rachelle Bond, and dumping her plastic-wrapped body in Massachusetts Bay.