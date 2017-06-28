Reuters - Video

Edition: US | UK | IN | CN | JP

video Top News

Venezuelans skeptical as Maduro hunts for helicopter attackers
Venezuelans skeptical as Maduro hunts for helicopter attackers - 02:27
On eve of travel ban, U.S. agencies seeking clarity
On eve of travel ban, U.S. agencies seeking clarity - 01:53
Trump, Republicans search for Plan B after health care collapse
Trump, Republicans search for Plan B after health care collapse - 02:29
Authorities seek help in Central Park explosion mystery
Authorities seek help in Central Park explosion mystery - 01:21
'He doesn't seem like a serious person': Trump on Schumer
'He doesn't seem like a serious person': Trump on Schumer - 00:46
Trump's warning to Syria 'should be heard': Guterres
Trump's warning to Syria 'should be heard': Guterres - 01:00
'We're going to get it over the line': Trump on healthcare
'We're going to get it over the line': Trump on healthcare - 01:22
Super PACs help push Trump agenda
Super PACs help push Trump agenda - 02:11
Breakingviews TV: Apollo's $24 bln mission
Breakingviews TV: Apollo's $24 bln mission - 03:41
Boston man sentenced to life for murder of 'Baby Doe'
Boston man sentenced to life for murder of 'Baby Doe' - 01:02
Cyber attack continues its destructive world tour
Cyber attack continues its destructive world tour - 01:18

Demonstrators encircle U.S. Capitol in protest of healthcare bill

7:44pm EDT - 01:00

Opponents of Republican healthcare legislation came together with signs and chants, encircling the Capitol building. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

▲ Hide Transcript

View Transcript

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: Opponents of the Republican healthcare bill formed gathered around the Capitol on Wednesday (June 28) shouting chants like, "What do we want? 'Healthcare.' When do we want it? 'Now.' The top U.S. Senate Republican struggled on Wednesday to salvage major healthcare legislation sought by President Donald Trump, meeting privately with a parade of skeptical senators as critics within the party urged substantial changes. A day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell abandoned plans to seek passage of the bill this week after it became clear he lacked the needed 50 votes, Republican leaders set a goal of Friday to work out changes so it can be taken up after lawmakers return from next week's Independence Day recess. Undoing the 2010 law known as Obamacare, Democratic former President Barack Obama's signature legislative achievement, has been a seven-year Republican quest and was a top campaign promise last year by Trump. But intra-party policy differences have tripped up the effort, leaving the fate of the legislation to repeal major parts of Obamacare in doubt.

Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code

Close

Demonstrators encircle U.S. Capitol in protest of healthcare bill

7:44pm EDT - 01:00