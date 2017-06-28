video Top News
Demonstrators encircle U.S. Capitol in protest of healthcare bill
7:44pm EDT - 01:00
Opponents of Republican healthcare legislation came together with signs and chants, encircling the Capitol building. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: Opponents of the Republican healthcare bill formed gathered around the Capitol on Wednesday (June 28) shouting chants like, "What do we want? 'Healthcare.' When do we want it? 'Now.' The top U.S. Senate Republican struggled on Wednesday to salvage major healthcare legislation sought by President Donald Trump, meeting privately with a parade of skeptical senators as critics within the party urged substantial changes. A day after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell abandoned plans to seek passage of the bill this week after it became clear he lacked the needed 50 votes, Republican leaders set a goal of Friday to work out changes so it can be taken up after lawmakers return from next week's Independence Day recess. Undoing the 2010 law known as Obamacare, Democratic former President Barack Obama's signature legislative achievement, has been a seven-year Republican quest and was a top campaign promise last year by Trump. But intra-party policy differences have tripped up the effort, leaving the fate of the legislation to repeal major parts of Obamacare in doubt.
