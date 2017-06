While meeting with the World Series-winning Chicago Cubs at the White House, President Trump was asked by reporter if he would accept Senator Chuck Schumer's request to meet with the entire Senate chamber to craft a bipartisan healthcare bill. President Trump replied, 'I gotta find out if he's serious... he just doesn't seem like a serious person'. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: While meeting with the World Series-winning Chicago Cubs at the White House, President Trump was asked by reporter if he would accept Senator Chuck Schumer's request to meet with the entire Senate chamber to craft a bipartisan healthcare bill. Pesident Trump said, 'he just doesn't seem like a serious person'. "I gotta find out if he's serious... Obamacare is such a disaster, such a wreck and he's wants to try to save something that's hurting a lot of people... He'd have to be very very serious," Trump said. "He's done a lot of talking, bad talking, and he just doesn't seem like a serious person." Despite a major setback in the U.S. Senate with the postponed vote this week, Trump said on Wednesday that the Republican healthcare bill was moving along well and predicted a "big surprise" was yet to come.