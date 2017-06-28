video Top News
Honey bees take over Times Square
Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 01:46
Tens of thousands of bees swarm One Times Square ledge. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: Around 30,000 honey bees swarmed on a ledge at One Times Square, where the New Year's Eve ball drop happens, in New York on Tuesday (June 27). Andrew Coté, a fourth generation beekeeper of AndrewsHoney.com, was called to the rescue and used a vacuum to suck up the bees. "The bees weren't colonizing," Coté said. "The bees were on a nearby hotel and they were probably not very well managed and they left like Lucifer, the most beautiful angel left heaven, took a third of the angels with him, these bees left with their queen. They were looking for a new home as a temporary station. They landed on that old New York Times building in Times Square." The unharmed bees were later combined with a smaller hive at nearby Bryant Park that hosts two public beehives maintained by the New York City Beekeepers Association, which Coté founded. "We decided to put these bees in Bryant Park because one, they needed a place to go right away," Coté said. "There were so many of them in a small container that they would have overheated were we to have left them there for too long. Two, we have two hives at Bryant Park. One of them was lagging behind the other. This is going to give it a jump-start, it's going to double the population in a few minutes." Coté said a common misconception with honey bees is that they sting like wasps or hornets, but that they're actually docile and gentle and "a huge part of our lives."
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
Honey bees take over Times Square
Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 01:46
Migrant Crisis »
Tue, Jun 06, 2017 - (2:25)
Tue, May 30, 2017 - (0:51)
Thu, May 25, 2017 - (1:13)
Thu, May 18, 2017 - (1:39)
Mon, May 08, 2017 - (1:17)
Sat, May 06, 2017 - (1:17)
Fri, May 05, 2017 - (1:05)
Thu, Apr 06, 2017 - (0:50)
Sat, Apr 01, 2017 - (1:00)
Mon, Mar 20, 2017 - (1:33)
Mon, Mar 20, 2017 - (2:42)
Sun, Mar 19, 2017 - (1:16)
Most Popular »
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:31)
5:45am EDT - (1:22)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (2:09)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:44)
4:17am EDT - (2:04)
Tue, Jun 20, 2017 - (1:59)
Editors' Picks »
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:10)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (2:02)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (2:03)
Sun, Jun 25, 2017 - (1:52)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (0:57)
Innovations »
6:53am EDT - (2:05)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (1:48)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (1:43)
Fri, Jun 23, 2017 - (2:02)
Thu, Jun 22, 2017 - (1:57)
Wed, Jun 21, 2017 - (1:56)
Wed, Jun 21, 2017 - (2:13)
Tue, Jun 20, 2017 - (1:52)
Mon, Jun 19, 2017 - (1:29)
Mon, Jun 19, 2017 - (1:22)
Fri, Jun 16, 2017 - (2:16)
Entertainment »
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (2:05)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:46)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (1:50)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (1:38)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (0:53)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (2:00)
Fri, Jun 23, 2017 - (1:25)
Fri, Jun 23, 2017 - (1:09)
Rough Cuts »
6:43am EDT - (1:05)
6:06am EDT - (0:51)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:10)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (0:40)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (0:51)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (0:55)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:00)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (1:40)
Tue, Jun 27, 2017 - (0:49)
Moving Pictures »
Thu, Jun 01, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 31, 2017 - (1:01)
Mon, Mar 06, 2017 - (0:43)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Mar 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (2:27)
Fri, Feb 03, 2017 - (1:01)
Tue, Jan 03, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Dec 23, 2016 - (5:12)
Thu, Dec 01, 2016 - (1:01)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (1:06)
Reuters Investigates »
Thu, Mar 16, 2017 - (2:26)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 - (2:19)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Tue, Jun 02, 2015 - (2:09)
Thu, Apr 02, 2015 - (2:33)
Dateline Asia »
3:54am EDT - (1:55)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (1:50)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (1:33)
Mon, Jun 26, 2017 - (1:55)
Fri, Jun 23, 2017 - (1:56)
Fri, Jun 23, 2017 - (2:07)
Thu, Jun 22, 2017 - (2:07)
Thu, Jun 22, 2017 - (2:05)