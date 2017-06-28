Reuters - Video

Kelly unveils new security measures for foreign flights arriving in U.S.

6:39pm EDT - 01:30

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly unveils enhanced security measures for foreign flights arriving in the U.S. in what officials said was a move that aims to end a limited in-cabin ban on laptops and other large electronic devices and prevent its expansion to additional airports. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

View Transcript

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Wednesday (June 28) unveiled enhanced security measures for foreign flights arriving in the United States in what officials said was a move that aims to end a limited in-cabin ban on laptops and other large electronic devices and prevent its expansion to additional airports. The new security measures, which European and U.S. officials said would begin taking effect within three weeks, could prompt additional screening time for the 325,000 airline passengers arriving in the United States daily. "Inaction is not an option," Kelly told a news briefing at adding that he believes airlines will comply with the new screening. But he said the measures are not the last step to tighten security. Kelly spoke at the Center for a New American Security and the Washington Post's conference 'Navigating the Divide' on Wednesday. The decision not to impose new restrictions on laptops is a boost to U.S. and European airlines, which have worried that an expansion of the ban to Europe or other locations could cause significant logistical problems and deter some travel. The United States in March imposed restrictions on laptops on flights originating at 10 airports in eight countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Turkey. They came amid fears that a concealed bomb could be installed in electronic devices taken aboard aircraft. Britain quickly followed suit with a similar set of restrictions. Kelly had been saying since April he thought an expansion of the laptop ban was "likely" and even said in late May the government could potentially expand the ban worldwide. U.S. officials are requiring enhanced screening of personal electronic devices, passengers and explosive detection for the roughly 2,000 commercial flights arriving daily in the United States from 280 airports on 180 airlines in 105 countries.

