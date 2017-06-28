Reuters - Video

Sarah Palin sues New York Times

9:17am EDT - 01:03

Former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin is suing The New York Times for defamation over an editorial suggesting links between her politcal action committee and the 2011 Arizona shooting that severely injured Rep. Gabby Giffords. Linda So reports.

Former vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin is suing The New York Times. The former Alaska governor filed a defamation lawsuit against the newspaper in response to a recent editorial suggesting a link between Palin's political action committee and the 2011 Arizona shooting rampage that killed six people and severely injured then Congresswoman Gabby Giffords. The Times ran the editorial on June 14th, the day Representative Steve Scalise and others were shot as House Republicans were practicing for a congressional baseball game in A lexandria, Virginia. The editorial focused on politically motivated attacks against Congress members. The Times issued a correction to the editorial the next day but Palin says it didn't go far enough. A spokeswoman for Times says they will defend against any claim vigorously. Palin is seeking more than $75,000 in damages according to the lawsuit.

