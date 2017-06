Trump congratulates Irish prime minister on 'great victory'

ROUGH CUT. NO REPORTER NARRATION. U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Tuesday (June 27) for his "great victory" in recent elections. "I just want to congratulate you. That was a great victory that you had," Trump said in a brief telephone call in the Oval Office, which reporters were invited to witness. Trump singled out one Irish journalist, Caitriona Perry of RTE News. He summoned Perry to approach his desk and informed the prime minister that "she has a nice smile on her face. So, I bet she treats you well."