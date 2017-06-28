Reuters - Video

Edition: US | UK | IN | CN | JP

video Top News

Demonstrators encircle U.S. Capitol in protest of healthcare bill
Demonstrators encircle U.S. Capitol in protest of healthcare bill - 01:00
Venezuelans skeptical as Maduro hunts for helicopter attackers
Venezuelans skeptical as Maduro hunts for helicopter attackers - 02:27
On eve of travel ban, U.S. agencies seeking clarity
On eve of travel ban, U.S. agencies seeking clarity - 01:53
Trump, Republicans search for Plan B after health care collapse
Trump, Republicans search for Plan B after health care collapse - 02:29
Authorities seek help in Central Park explosion mystery
Authorities seek help in Central Park explosion mystery - 01:21
'He doesn't seem like a serious person': Trump on Schumer
'He doesn't seem like a serious person': Trump on Schumer - 00:46
Trump's warning to Syria 'should be heard': Guterres
Trump's warning to Syria 'should be heard': Guterres - 01:00
'We're going to get it over the line': Trump on healthcare
'We're going to get it over the line': Trump on healthcare - 01:22
Super PACs help push Trump agenda
Super PACs help push Trump agenda - 02:11
Breakingviews TV: Apollo's $24 bln mission
Breakingviews TV: Apollo's $24 bln mission - 03:41
Boston man sentenced to life for murder of 'Baby Doe'
Boston man sentenced to life for murder of 'Baby Doe' - 01:02

Trump meets with 'immigration crime victims'

5:50pm EDT - 01:50

A day before the House of Representatives is set to vote on the 'No Sanctuary for Criminals Act,' U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a meeting with families affected by crimes allegedly committed by undocumented immigrants. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

▲ Hide Transcript

View Transcript

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with victims of crimes allegedly committed by undocumented immigrants at the White House on Wednesday (June 28). Trump is calling for the passage of the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act and Kate's Law. The law is named after Kate Steinle, who law enforcement officials say was gunned down by someone who had been deported multiple times. Under "Kate's Law," deportees who re-enter the United States would face a mandatory minimum prison sentence. The other bill would allow some federal grants to be withheld from states and cities that decline to cooperate with immigration authorities. Parents of victims shared personal stories of their heartbreak. "This is not about politics. This is about safety, Americans safety," said Laura Wilkerson, mother of victim Josh Wilkerson.

Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code

Close

Trump meets with 'immigration crime victims'

5:50pm EDT - 01:50