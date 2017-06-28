video Top News
Trump meets with 'immigration crime victims'
5:50pm EDT - 01:50
A day before the House of Representatives is set to vote on the 'No Sanctuary for Criminals Act,' U.S. President Donald Trump hosts a meeting with families affected by crimes allegedly committed by undocumented immigrants. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with victims of crimes allegedly committed by undocumented immigrants at the White House on Wednesday (June 28). Trump is calling for the passage of the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act and Kate's Law. The law is named after Kate Steinle, who law enforcement officials say was gunned down by someone who had been deported multiple times. Under "Kate's Law," deportees who re-enter the United States would face a mandatory minimum prison sentence. The other bill would allow some federal grants to be withheld from states and cities that decline to cooperate with immigration authorities. Parents of victims shared personal stories of their heartbreak. "This is not about politics. This is about safety, Americans safety," said Laura Wilkerson, mother of victim Josh Wilkerson.
