video Top News
Exclusive: Waymo demanded $1B in damages from Uber
Thursday, October 12, 2017 - 02:13
Alphabet’s Waymo sought at least $1 billion in damages and a public apology from Uber Technologies as conditions for settling its high-profile trade secret lawsuit against the ride-services company, sources familiar with the proposal told Reuters.
