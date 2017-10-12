Reuters - Video

Free after five years; U.S.-Canadian family rescued in Pakistan

Thursday, October 12, 2017 - 01:19

Pakistan’s army rescued a kidnapped U.S.-Canadian couple and their three children on Wednesday after receiving intelligence from the United States, nearly five years after the couple was abducted in Afghanistan. Rob Muir has more.

They were captured in Afghanistan in 2012 but today American Caitlan Coleman, her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle and their children are free, rescued by the Pakistani military on Wednesday Since this video was recorded, a third child has arrived. All three, born in captivity. The rescue took place in the Kurram tribal area of Pakistan, close to the Afghan border. The family were being held by a group believed to be the Taliban-allied Haqqani network. Coleman and Boyle were captured while backpacking through Afghanistan. Coleman was pregnant with their first child at the time. The Pakistani army says the rescue came as a result of intelligence provided by the United States...a rare success between two uneasy allies in the fight against extremism. A victory too for U.S. President Donald Trump. (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "And I want to thank the Pakistani government. I want to thank Pakistan. They worked very hard on this, and I believe they're starting to respect the United States again." It's still not known when the family will be returning home.

