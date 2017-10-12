video Top News
Free after five years; U.S.-Canadian family rescued in Pakistan
Thursday, October 12, 2017 - 01:19
Pakistan’s army rescued a kidnapped U.S.-Canadian couple and their three children on Wednesday after receiving intelligence from the United States, nearly five years after the couple was abducted in Afghanistan. Rob Muir has more.
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
They were captured in Afghanistan in 2012 but today American Caitlan Coleman, her Canadian husband Joshua Boyle and their children are free, rescued by the Pakistani military on Wednesday Since this video was recorded, a third child has arrived. All three, born in captivity. The rescue took place in the Kurram tribal area of Pakistan, close to the Afghan border. The family were being held by a group believed to be the Taliban-allied Haqqani network. Coleman and Boyle were captured while backpacking through Afghanistan. Coleman was pregnant with their first child at the time. The Pakistani army says the rescue came as a result of intelligence provided by the United States...a rare success between two uneasy allies in the fight against extremism. A victory too for U.S. President Donald Trump. (SOUNDBITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "And I want to thank the Pakistani government. I want to thank Pakistan. They worked very hard on this, and I believe they're starting to respect the United States again." It's still not known when the family will be returning home.
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
Free after five years; U.S.-Canadian family rescued in Pakistan
Thursday, October 12, 2017 - 01:19
Migrant Crisis »
Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - (1:52)
Tue, Aug 29, 2017 - (0:46)
Mon, Aug 14, 2017 - (2:03)
Wed, Aug 02, 2017 - (2:11)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (1:56)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (2:01)
Wed, Jun 28, 2017 - (1:03)
Tue, Jun 06, 2017 - (2:25)
Tue, May 30, 2017 - (0:46)
Thu, May 25, 2017 - (1:13)
Thu, May 18, 2017 - (1:35)
Mon, May 08, 2017 - (1:12)
Most Popular »
4:26pm EDT - (1:28)
10:40am EDT - (1:48)
12:05am EDT - (1:57)
3:17pm EDT - (1:05)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:30)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:08)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:48)
3:40pm EDT - (1:42)
Editors' Picks »
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:10)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:03)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:47)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:59)
Fri, Oct 13, 2017 - (2:23)
Sun, Oct 15, 2017 - (1:20)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:23)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:27)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (2:16)
Thu, Oct 12, 2017 - (0:50)
Fri, Oct 13, 2017 - (1:54)
Innovations »
2:52pm EDT - (0:55)
4:46am EDT - (2:09)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (0:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:30)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (2:21)
Fri, Oct 13, 2017 - (1:51)
Thu, Oct 12, 2017 - (1:22)
Wed, Oct 11, 2017 - (1:32)
Entertainment »
12:31pm EDT - (1:59)
2:53am EDT - (2:11)
7:49am EDT - (1:04)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (0:50)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:57)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (0:45)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:37)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:06)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:15)
Rough Cuts »
4:41am EDT - (1:04)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (0:43)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:03)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:20)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:19)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (0:44)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (0:55)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:00)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:35)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:09)
Moving Pictures »
Fri, Sep 29, 2017 - (2:07)
Wed, Aug 30, 2017 - (2:04)
Mon, Jul 31, 2017 - (1:41)
Mon, Jul 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Fri, Jun 30, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Jun 01, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 31, 2017 - (1:01)
Mon, Mar 06, 2017 - (0:43)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Mar 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (2:27)
Reuters Investigates »
Wed, Aug 23, 2017 - (6:44)
Thu, Mar 16, 2017 - (2:26)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 - (2:19)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Tue, Jun 02, 2015 - (2:09)
Dateline Asia »
5:25am EDT - (2:05)
4:08am EDT - (2:08)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:51)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:53)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:06)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:10)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:03)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (2:14)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:54)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (2:08)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (2:07)