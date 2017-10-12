video Top News
'I'm not quitting today': White House Chief of Staff
Thursday, October 12, 2017 - 00:57
White House chief of staff John Kelly told reporters on Thursday he was not so frustrated in his job that he was considering leaving, tamping down reports about tension in the West Wing. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) White House chief of staff John Kelly told reporters on Thursday he was not so frustrated in his job that he was considering leaving, tamping down reports about tension in the West Wing. "Although I read it all the time, pretty consistently ... I'm not quitting today. I don't believe, and I just talked to the president, I don't think I'm being fired today," Kelly quipped during a surprise appearance in the White House briefing room. "I'm not so frustrated in this job that I'm thinking of leaving," he said, adding the job was the hardest and most important job he had ever had.
