Reuters - Video

Edition: US | UK | IN | CN | JP

video Top News

Wall Street rises on tax-cut hopes
Wall Street rises on tax-cut hopes - 01:07
Melania donates inaugural ball gown
Melania donates inaugural ball gown - 01:00
Breakingviews TV: Lyft vs. Uber
Breakingviews TV: Lyft vs. Uber - 04:22
U.S. Senate passes budget bill crucial to GOP tax reform push
U.S. Senate passes budget bill crucial to GOP tax reform push - 02:16
'Identity politics has gotten out of control': Ryan
'Identity politics has gotten out of control': Ryan - 01:01
ISS astronauts take another walk in space
ISS astronauts take another walk in space - 01:07
Senate budget vote was 'perfect': Ryan
Senate budget vote was 'perfect': Ryan - 01:11
U.S. Senate passes budget bill; tax debate comes next
U.S. Senate passes budget bill; tax debate comes next - 00:57
Madrid will impose direct rule on Catalonia - Spanish PM
Madrid will impose direct rule on Catalonia - Spanish PM - 01:08
U.S. hospitals get creative with perks to attract nurses
U.S. hospitals get creative with perks to attract nurses - 02:45
Obama calls Virginia voters to action
Obama calls Virginia voters to action - 01:02
Pressure mounts for details on deadly Niger ambush
Pressure mounts for details on deadly Niger ambush - 00:56

Madrid celebrates a national holiday amid independence tension

Thursday, October 12, 2017 - 00:52

Spain marks a national holiday with a military parade in Madrid and scuffles in Barcelona, as tensions over Catalonian independence remain high. Rough cut (no reporter narration).

▲ Hide Transcript

View Transcript

ROUGH CUT. NO REPORTER NARRATION. Spain celebrated a national holiday on Thursday (October 12) with a parade in the capital, but tensions boiled over in Barcelona where cafe chairs were thrown during scuffles between supporters of unity and independence. The national holiday marks the anniversary of explorer Christopher Columbus' arrival in the Americas on behalf of the Spanish crown, with a military parade in Madrid where flags hung in a display of unity. Catalonia's intention to break away has plunged Spain into its worst political crisis since an attempted military coup in 1981, with Madrid threatening to sack the Catalan government if it goes ahead.

Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code

Close

Madrid celebrates a national holiday amid independence tension

Thursday, October 12, 2017 - 00:52