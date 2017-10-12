video Top News
Madrid celebrates a national holiday amid independence tension
Thursday, October 12, 2017 - 00:52
Spain marks a national holiday with a military parade in Madrid and scuffles in Barcelona, as tensions over Catalonian independence remain high. Rough cut (no reporter narration).
ROUGH CUT. NO REPORTER NARRATION. Spain celebrated a national holiday on Thursday (October 12) with a parade in the capital, but tensions boiled over in Barcelona where cafe chairs were thrown during scuffles between supporters of unity and independence. The national holiday marks the anniversary of explorer Christopher Columbus' arrival in the Americas on behalf of the Spanish crown, with a military parade in Madrid where flags hung in a display of unity. Catalonia's intention to break away has plunged Spain into its worst political crisis since an attempted military coup in 1981, with Madrid threatening to sack the Catalan government if it goes ahead.
