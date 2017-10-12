video Top News
U.S. immigration system is being 'gamed': Sessions
Thursday, October 12, 2017 - 01:45
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is urging a crackdown on policies that allow immigrants to seek asylum, saying that a large number of illegal immigrants 'continue to break in'. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Thursday the policies that allow immigrants to seek asylum in the United States are broken and subject to "rampant abuse and fraud." In a speech at the department's Executive Office For Immigration Review, Sessions said too many immigrants were taking advantage of the rules, and urged Congress to pass legislation that could make it harder for asylum petitions to be granted. Sessions did not lay out any specific policy proposals in his address. However, he complained about what he said were "loopholes" in the law that allow immigrants whom federal officials determine have a "credible fear" of returning to their home countries to be released, pending a hearing before a judge. After they pass their credible fear review, many people simply disappear and never show up at their immigration hearings, he said. He blamed the Obama administration for a policy shift in 2009 that allowed them to be released from custody, and said he believed many peoples' credible fear claims were simply a "ruse to enter the country illegally." "Congress must pass the legislative priorities President Trump announced this week, which included significant asylum reform, swift border returns, and enhanced interior enforcement," he said.
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
U.S. immigration system is being 'gamed': Sessions
Thursday, October 12, 2017 - 01:45
Migrant Crisis »
Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - (1:52)
Tue, Aug 29, 2017 - (0:46)
Mon, Aug 14, 2017 - (2:03)
Wed, Aug 02, 2017 - (2:11)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (1:56)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (2:01)
Wed, Jun 28, 2017 - (1:03)
Tue, Jun 06, 2017 - (2:25)
Tue, May 30, 2017 - (0:46)
Thu, May 25, 2017 - (1:13)
Thu, May 18, 2017 - (1:35)
Mon, May 08, 2017 - (1:12)
Most Popular »
4:26pm EDT - (1:28)
10:40am EDT - (1:48)
12:05am EDT - (1:57)
3:17pm EDT - (1:05)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:30)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:08)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:48)
3:40pm EDT - (1:42)
Editors' Picks »
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:10)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:03)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:47)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:59)
Fri, Oct 13, 2017 - (2:23)
Sun, Oct 15, 2017 - (1:20)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:23)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:27)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (2:16)
Thu, Oct 12, 2017 - (0:50)
Fri, Oct 13, 2017 - (1:54)
Innovations »
2:52pm EDT - (0:55)
4:46am EDT - (2:09)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (0:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:30)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (2:21)
Fri, Oct 13, 2017 - (1:51)
Thu, Oct 12, 2017 - (1:22)
Wed, Oct 11, 2017 - (1:32)
Entertainment »
12:31pm EDT - (1:59)
2:53am EDT - (2:11)
7:49am EDT - (1:04)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (0:50)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:57)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (0:45)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:37)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:06)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:15)
Rough Cuts »
4:41am EDT - (1:04)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (0:43)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:03)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:20)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:19)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (0:44)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (0:55)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:00)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:35)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:09)
Moving Pictures »
Fri, Sep 29, 2017 - (2:07)
Wed, Aug 30, 2017 - (2:04)
Mon, Jul 31, 2017 - (1:41)
Mon, Jul 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Fri, Jun 30, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Jun 01, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 31, 2017 - (1:01)
Mon, Mar 06, 2017 - (0:43)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Mar 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (2:27)
Reuters Investigates »
Wed, Aug 23, 2017 - (6:44)
Thu, Mar 16, 2017 - (2:26)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 - (2:19)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Tue, Jun 02, 2015 - (2:09)
Dateline Asia »
5:25am EDT - (2:05)
4:08am EDT - (2:08)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:51)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:53)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:06)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:10)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:03)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (2:14)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:54)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (2:08)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (2:07)