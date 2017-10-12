U.S. immigration system is being 'gamed': Sessions

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Thursday the policies that allow immigrants to seek asylum in the United States are broken and subject to "rampant abuse and fraud." In a speech at the department's Executive Office For Immigration Review, Sessions said too many immigrants were taking advantage of the rules, and urged Congress to pass legislation that could make it harder for asylum petitions to be granted. Sessions did not lay out any specific policy proposals in his address. However, he complained about what he said were "loopholes" in the law that allow immigrants whom federal officials determine have a "credible fear" of returning to their home countries to be released, pending a hearing before a judge. After they pass their credible fear review, many people simply disappear and never show up at their immigration hearings, he said. He blamed the Obama administration for a policy shift in 2009 that allowed them to be released from custody, and said he believed many peoples' credible fear claims were simply a "ruse to enter the country illegally." "Congress must pass the legislative priorities President Trump announced this week, which included significant asylum reform, swift border returns, and enhanced interior enforcement," he said.