Arena resigns as U.S men's soccer team coach

Bruce Arena is out. The U.S. men's soccer coach calling it quits on Friday, after failing to secure a spot in the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The end of his second tenure coming on the heels of a humiliating 2-1 defeat by Trinidad & Tobago. His team needed a win or a draw to qualify, but they couldn't do either...so the U.S. team will miss out on the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Arena was hired last November to replace Juergen Klinsmann. And now, with ARENA gone, attention has turned to U.S. Soccer President Sunil Gulati, who hired BOTH Klinsmann AND Arena. In a teleconference Friday, Gulati called the loss a big disappointment. (SOUNDBITE) (English) SUNIL GULATI, U.S. SOCCER FEDERATION PRESIDENT, SAYING: "Clearly we didn't do enough to win that game or tie. That's a big disappointment for me personally. I certainly take responsibility for not getting the job done." Gulati says the federation hopes to name an interim coach in the next 7 to 10 days, ahead of a friendly next month. Gulati's term as president ends in February. He says he does not plan to resign before then but no matter who succeeds him, the pressure will on to rebuild U.S. soccer after Tuesday's loss. --