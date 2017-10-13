video Top News
Maine Republican who stood up to Trump to stay in Senate
Friday, October 13, 2017 - 01:11
U.S. Republican Senator Susan Collins says she will stay in the Senate and will not run for Maine governor next year. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) U.S. Senator Susan Collins of Maine, a moderate Republican who helped block her party's efforts to repeal Obamacare this year, said on Friday that she would not run for governor of her state next year, keeping her focus on Washington. The four-term incumbent for weeks had flirted publicly with the idea of launching a bid to succeed Governor Paul LePage, a fiery conservative who was first elected in 2010 on a wave of support from the populist Tea Party movement. State laws forbid LePage from seeking a third term. Collins told a group of business leaders in Rockland, on Maine's midcoast, that she believed she could accomplish more for the state in her current role. "I was 99th in seniority when I was sworn in," she said. "I am now 15th. I hold a senior position on the powerful appropriations committee, where I have been able to accomplish a great deal for the people of our state." Collins, 64, is popular in Maine, having won reelection in 2014 with 68 percent of the vote.
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
Maine Republican who stood up to Trump to stay in Senate
Friday, October 13, 2017 - 01:11
Migrant Crisis »
Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - (1:52)
Tue, Aug 29, 2017 - (0:46)
Mon, Aug 14, 2017 - (2:03)
Wed, Aug 02, 2017 - (2:11)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (1:56)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (2:01)
Wed, Jun 28, 2017 - (1:03)
Tue, Jun 06, 2017 - (2:25)
Tue, May 30, 2017 - (0:46)
Thu, May 25, 2017 - (1:13)
Thu, May 18, 2017 - (1:35)
Mon, May 08, 2017 - (1:12)
Most Popular »
4:26pm EDT - (1:28)
10:40am EDT - (1:48)
12:05am EDT - (1:57)
3:17pm EDT - (1:05)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:30)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:08)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:48)
3:40pm EDT - (1:42)
Editors' Picks »
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:10)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:03)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:47)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:59)
Fri, Oct 13, 2017 - (2:23)
Sun, Oct 15, 2017 - (1:20)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:23)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:27)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (2:16)
Thu, Oct 12, 2017 - (0:50)
Fri, Oct 13, 2017 - (1:54)
Innovations »
2:52pm EDT - (0:55)
4:46am EDT - (2:09)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (0:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:30)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (2:21)
Fri, Oct 13, 2017 - (1:51)
Thu, Oct 12, 2017 - (1:22)
Wed, Oct 11, 2017 - (1:32)
Entertainment »
12:31pm EDT - (1:59)
2:53am EDT - (2:11)
7:49am EDT - (1:04)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (0:50)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:57)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (0:45)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:37)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:06)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:15)
Rough Cuts »
4:41am EDT - (1:04)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (0:43)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:03)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:20)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:19)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (0:44)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (0:55)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:00)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:35)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:09)
Moving Pictures »
Fri, Sep 29, 2017 - (2:07)
Wed, Aug 30, 2017 - (2:04)
Mon, Jul 31, 2017 - (1:41)
Mon, Jul 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Fri, Jun 30, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Jun 01, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 31, 2017 - (1:01)
Mon, Mar 06, 2017 - (0:43)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Mar 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (2:27)
Reuters Investigates »
Wed, Aug 23, 2017 - (6:44)
Thu, Mar 16, 2017 - (2:26)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 - (2:19)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Tue, Jun 02, 2015 - (2:09)
Dateline Asia »
5:25am EDT - (2:05)
4:08am EDT - (2:08)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:51)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:53)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:06)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:10)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:03)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (2:14)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:54)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (2:08)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (2:07)