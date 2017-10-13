ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) A kidnapped U.S.-Canadian couple and their three children born in captivity have been freed in Pakistan, nearly five years after the couple was abducted in neighbouring Afghanistan, Pakistani and U.S. officials said on Thursday (October 12). American Caitlan Coleman and her Canadian husband, Joshua Boyle, were kidnapped while backpacking in Afghanistan in 2012 by the Taliban-allied Haqqani network, which the United States has long accused Pakistan of failing to fight. Boyle's mother, Linda Boyle, said on Thursday that she expected "tough times" for the family once they returned home, describing an emotional phone call she had shared with her son upon his release. Two U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the U.S. military had been ready to fly the family out of the country but said Boyle, who is Canadian, had refused to board the aircraft.