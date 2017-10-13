Reuters - Video

Trump previews Iran nuclear speech: "I think you're going to find it very interesting"

Friday, October 13, 2017 - 01:19

Speaking at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, President Trump says his announcement later Friday on the Iran nuclear deal will be ''very interesting.'' Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) Speaking at the Values Voter Summit in Washington on Friday morning, President Trump said his announcement on the Iran nuclear deal will be "very interesting." Trump is expected to strike a blow against the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement on Friday in defiance of other world powers, choosing not to certify that Tehran is complying with the deal in a major reversal of U.S. policy. While Trump is unlikely to pull the United States out of the agreement, aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, he is expected to give the U.S. Congress 60 days to decide whether to reimpose economic sanctions on Tehran that were lifted under the pact. That would increase tension with Iran as well as put Washington at odds with other signatories of the accord such as include Britain, France, Germany, Russia, China and the European Union. Trump is set to present a tough new strategy against Iran in a 12:45 p.m. EDT speech at the White House, the product of weeks of internal discussions between him and his national security team and which will also include a more aggressive approach to the growing Iranian influence in the Middle East.

