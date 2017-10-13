video Top News
Trump says will dismantle Obamacare "step by step by step"
Friday, October 13, 2017 - 00:49
President Trump says Obamacare is ''going to come down'' and be replaced by a new health plan and ''in the end, it's going to be just as effective.'' Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) President Trump said on Friday he will dismantle Obamacare "step by step by step." Speaking to conservatives at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, Trump told the crowd, Obamacare is "going to come down" and "in the end, it's going to be just as effective and maybe it'll even be better." Trump on Friday urged Democrats to make a deal with him on healthcare after he scrapped billions of dollars in Obamacare subsidies to private health insurers for low-income Americans in a move that raised concerns about chaos in insurance markets and could face legal challenges. The Trump administration on Friday disclosed the date of the subsidies cutoff after announcing late on Thursday the most dramatic action the president has taken to undercut Democratic former President Barack Obama's signature 2010 healthcare law.
