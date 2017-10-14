Reuters - Video

Conditions improving in Napa, but "not out of the woods": officials

Saturday, October 14, 2017 - 01:11

Napa County officials announce the Tubbs Fire is at 44 percent containment and the Atlas Fire is at 45 percent containment, but say they are not yet ''out of the woods'' and are still searching for more than 70 missing people. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: Napa County officials announce the Tubbs Fire is at 44 percent containment and the Atlas Fire is at 45 percent containment, but say they are not yet "out of the woods" and are still searching for missing people. "We're still not out of the woods. There is wind, but happy to say it's not as strong as it could have been. We're under red flag for wind and low humidity, so we're not out of the woods and have work to do," Napa County Fire Chief Barry Biermann said during a news conference on Saturday (October 14). The picturesque town of Calistoga, at the northern end of Napa Valley, faced one of the biggest remaining hazards. Its 5,000-plus residents were ordered from their homes on Wednesday night as a fierce blaze dubbed the Tubbs Fire crept to within 2 miles (3.2 km) of city limits. The year's wildfire season is one of the worst in history in the United States, with nearly 8.6 million acres (3.5 million hectares) burned, just behind 2012, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

