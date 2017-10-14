video Top News
Hundreds protest as DeVos calls for change in public education
Saturday, October 14, 2017 - 01:18
While protesters demonstrated outside, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said she wants to change the education system and make it better for students during a speech at a conservative think tank in Bellevue, Washington, on Friday. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) While protesters demonstrated outside, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said she wants to change the education system and make it better for students during a speech at a conservative think tank in Bellevue, Washington, on Friday. "... we must not be distracted by those who are afraid of change," DeVos said at the Washington Policy Center's annual fundraiser. "We owe it to our children to be fearless." Hundreds protested outside. Sarah Friedman, a public school teacher, said DeVos was a 'huge threat' public education.
