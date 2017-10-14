video Top News
I.S. defeat in Raqqa expected within days -Kurd militia
Saturday, October 14, 2017 - 01:35
Islamic State is on the verge of defeat in their de facto Syrian capital of Raqqa, with U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters telling Reuters the city could be cleared over the weekend.
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
The defeat of Islamic State in their de facto Syrian capital appears to be imminent. U.S.-backed fighters from the Kurdish YPG militia telling Reuters that they expect the city could be cleared of the jihadists by the end of the weekend. A U.S. military official speaking on behalf of the coalition says about a hundred Islamic State members surrendered in the span of a day. There are also reports that some remaining I.S. militants are being bussed out of the city in a deal brokered with the coalition. Coalition representatives couldn't immediately confirm, yet it would follow a pattern seen in other Syrian battles. Raqqa's been under siege since June and Islamic State's loss there will be considered a major milestone for the international effort to destroy their self-declared caliphate. But like what happened to Mosul in Iraq and other former I.S. territories, there's now a delicate path forward to reconstruction and reconciliation for those who lived under years of their rule. It's already started on the city's outskirts. (SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) FORMER ISLAMIC STATE MEMBER, IMAD ALMALLAWI, SAYING: "I worked an administrative job, checkpoints, some unimportant managerial stuff. But I wasn't involved in the fighting and many people can confirm that." It's a familiar tale and one that can't be verified. The battle for Raqqa has taken a heavy toll on civilians - human rights groups believe hundreds have been killed in the fighting, after months of shortages in food and medicine.
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
I.S. defeat in Raqqa expected within days -Kurd militia
Saturday, October 14, 2017 - 01:35
Migrant Crisis »
Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - (1:52)
Tue, Aug 29, 2017 - (0:46)
Mon, Aug 14, 2017 - (2:03)
Wed, Aug 02, 2017 - (2:11)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (1:56)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (2:01)
Wed, Jun 28, 2017 - (1:03)
Tue, Jun 06, 2017 - (2:25)
Tue, May 30, 2017 - (0:46)
Thu, May 25, 2017 - (1:13)
Thu, May 18, 2017 - (1:35)
Mon, May 08, 2017 - (1:12)
Most Popular »
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:48)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:28)
10:41am EDT - (1:15)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:05)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:28)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:57)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:48)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:30)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:24)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (2:11)
Editors' Picks »
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (2:06)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:18)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:10)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:03)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:47)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:59)
Fri, Oct 13, 2017 - (2:23)
Sun, Oct 15, 2017 - (1:20)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:23)
Innovations »
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (0:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:30)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (2:21)
Fri, Oct 13, 2017 - (1:51)
Thu, Oct 12, 2017 - (1:22)
Wed, Oct 11, 2017 - (1:32)
Entertainment »
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:59)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:11)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:04)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:57)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (0:45)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:37)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:06)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:15)
Rough Cuts »
7:40am EDT - (0:45)
2:37am EDT - (0:47)
12:16am EDT - (1:25)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:04)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:07)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (0:43)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:03)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:20)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:19)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (0:44)
Moving Pictures »
Fri, Sep 29, 2017 - (2:07)
Wed, Aug 30, 2017 - (2:04)
Mon, Jul 31, 2017 - (1:41)
Mon, Jul 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Fri, Jun 30, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Jun 01, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 31, 2017 - (1:01)
Mon, Mar 06, 2017 - (0:43)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Mar 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (2:27)
Reuters Investigates »
Wed, Aug 23, 2017 - (6:44)
Thu, Mar 16, 2017 - (2:26)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 - (2:19)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Tue, Jun 02, 2015 - (2:09)
Dateline Asia »
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:05)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:08)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:51)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:53)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:06)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:10)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:03)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (2:14)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:54)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (2:08)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (2:07)