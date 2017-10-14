'It's season of war against GOP establishment': Bannon

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) Former chief White House strategist, now Breitbart News Executive Steven Bannon said at the Values Voter Summit on Saturday that he was declaring "war" on the Republican establishment. As Trump's chief strategist, Bannon fought numerous battles with senior aides serving President Donald Trump and top Republicans in Congress over the administration's policy agenda. Last month Bannon backed conservative firebrand Roy Moore as the Republican nominee for a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama, who dealt a blow to Trump and other party leaders who had argued that rival Luther Strange was a better bet to advance their priorities in Washington. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence appeared with Strange at rallies in the race's closing days and a political group affiliated with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell spent close to $9 million on his behalf.