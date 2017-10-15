Reuters - Video

Edition: US | UK | IN | CN | JP

video Top News

Protests as Spain says it will sack Catalan leaders
Protests as Spain says it will sack Catalan leaders - 01:59
Afghans hold funeral after double mosque attack
Afghans hold funeral after double mosque attack - 01:13
Bannon keynotes California GOP convention, urges taking state back
Bannon keynotes California GOP convention, urges taking state back - 01:29
GOP plan targets cherished tax breaks
GOP plan targets cherished tax breaks - 02:07
At least nine killed as 'Vampire' mania spreads in Malawi
At least nine killed as 'Vampire' mania spreads in Malawi - 01:44
Wall Street rises on tax-cut hopes
Wall Street rises on tax-cut hopes - 01:07
Melania donates inaugural ball gown
Melania donates inaugural ball gown - 01:00
Breakingviews TV: Lyft vs. Uber
Breakingviews TV: Lyft vs. Uber - 04:22
U.S. Senate passes budget bill crucial to GOP tax reform push
U.S. Senate passes budget bill crucial to GOP tax reform push - 02:16
'Identity politics has gotten out of control': Ryan
'Identity politics has gotten out of control': Ryan - 01:01
ISS astronauts take another walk in space
ISS astronauts take another walk in space - 01:07
Senate budget vote was 'perfect': Ryan
Senate budget vote was 'perfect': Ryan - 01:11

Film Academy votes to expel Harvey Weinstein

Saturday, October 14, 2017 - 01:28

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces their decision to expel producer Harvey Weinstein, after allegations that he sexually harassed or assaulted a number of women over the past three decades. Weinstein denies having non-consensual sex with anyone. Jillian Kitchener reports.

▲ Hide Transcript

View Transcript

Harvey Weinstein stripped of his membership to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Saturday. The Academy's Board of Directors announcing their decision after a meeting in Beverly Hills. The Board releasing this statement, saying they have - quote - "voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority to immediately expel him from the Academy. We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over." A representative for Weinstein had no immediate comment on the vote. The Academy's decision comes after a New York Times report alleging decades of sexual misbehavior by the famed producer, AND a New Yorker story brought more disturbing details to light, including allegations of rape. Reuters has been unable to independently confirm any of the allegations. Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone. The NYPD has said it is investigating a 2004 allegation of sexual assault by Weinstein. The Academy's decision comes on the same day France started the process of stripping Harvey Weinstein of his Legion of Honor, France's highest civilian distinction. And follows the British Academy's decision last week to likewise suspend Weinstein's membership.

Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code

Close

Film Academy votes to expel Harvey Weinstein

Saturday, October 14, 2017 - 01:28