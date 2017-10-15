video Top News
Film Academy votes to expel Harvey Weinstein
Saturday, October 14, 2017 - 01:28
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announces their decision to expel producer Harvey Weinstein, after allegations that he sexually harassed or assaulted a number of women over the past three decades. Weinstein denies having non-consensual sex with anyone. Jillian Kitchener reports.
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
Harvey Weinstein stripped of his membership to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Saturday. The Academy's Board of Directors announcing their decision after a meeting in Beverly Hills. The Board releasing this statement, saying they have - quote - "voted well in excess of the required two-thirds majority to immediately expel him from the Academy. We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over." A representative for Weinstein had no immediate comment on the vote. The Academy's decision comes after a New York Times report alleging decades of sexual misbehavior by the famed producer, AND a New Yorker story brought more disturbing details to light, including allegations of rape. Reuters has been unable to independently confirm any of the allegations. Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone. The NYPD has said it is investigating a 2004 allegation of sexual assault by Weinstein. The Academy's decision comes on the same day France started the process of stripping Harvey Weinstein of his Legion of Honor, France's highest civilian distinction. And follows the British Academy's decision last week to likewise suspend Weinstein's membership.
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
Film Academy votes to expel Harvey Weinstein
Saturday, October 14, 2017 - 01:28
Migrant Crisis »
Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - (1:52)
Tue, Aug 29, 2017 - (0:46)
Mon, Aug 14, 2017 - (2:03)
Wed, Aug 02, 2017 - (2:11)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (1:56)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (2:01)
Wed, Jun 28, 2017 - (1:03)
Tue, Jun 06, 2017 - (2:25)
Tue, May 30, 2017 - (0:46)
Thu, May 25, 2017 - (1:13)
Thu, May 18, 2017 - (1:35)
Mon, May 08, 2017 - (1:12)
Most Popular »
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:48)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:28)
10:41am EDT - (1:15)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:05)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:28)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:57)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:48)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:30)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:24)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (2:11)
Editors' Picks »
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (2:06)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:18)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:10)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:03)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:47)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:59)
Fri, Oct 13, 2017 - (2:23)
Sun, Oct 15, 2017 - (1:20)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:23)
Innovations »
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (0:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:30)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (2:21)
Fri, Oct 13, 2017 - (1:51)
Thu, Oct 12, 2017 - (1:22)
Wed, Oct 11, 2017 - (1:32)
Entertainment »
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:59)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:11)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:04)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:57)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (0:45)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:37)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:06)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:15)
Rough Cuts »
7:40am EDT - (0:45)
2:37am EDT - (0:47)
12:16am EDT - (1:25)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:04)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:07)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (0:43)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:03)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:20)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:19)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (0:44)
Moving Pictures »
Fri, Sep 29, 2017 - (2:07)
Wed, Aug 30, 2017 - (2:04)
Mon, Jul 31, 2017 - (1:41)
Mon, Jul 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Fri, Jun 30, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Jun 01, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 31, 2017 - (1:01)
Mon, Mar 06, 2017 - (0:43)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Mar 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (2:27)
Reuters Investigates »
Wed, Aug 23, 2017 - (6:44)
Thu, Mar 16, 2017 - (2:26)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 - (2:19)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Tue, Jun 02, 2015 - (2:09)
Dateline Asia »
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:05)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:08)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:51)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:53)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:06)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:10)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:03)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (2:14)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:54)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (2:08)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (2:07)