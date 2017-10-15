Reuters - Video

Glimmer of hope as crews battle California wildfires

Sunday, October 15, 2017 - 01:35

Two of the three deadliest blazes in California were more than half contained by Sunday, allowing law enforcement to begin inspecting some evacuated areas in hard-hit Sonoma County, where thousands of residents remain displaced. Jillian Kitchener reports.

As more than 10,000 firefighters continue to battle the deadly flames in California, officials are inspecting some evacuated areas in Somona County to decide IF it's safe for residents - who still have a house standing - to return. The County sheriff's office says two of the three deadliest blazes - the Tubbs Fire and the Atlas Fire - were more than half contained by Sunday… Fire officials saying strong winds that had fanned flames had largely died down… but adding Napa and Sonoma residents should stay vigilant. (SOUNDBITE) NAPA COUNTY FIRE CHIEF BARRY BIERMANN, SAYING: "As you get back to your homes and you start recovering and you see smoke that's around there, if you have something that's close to your home that a threat to your home, call 911." But the fast-moving fires north of San Francisco remain a danger, with thousands more people ordered to leave their homes on Saturday. At least 40 people have died since the fires broke out… and officials say they expect the death toll to rise. Over 200 people are missing in Sonoma County alone. About 75,000 people remain displaced…. The fires damaging or destroying about 5,700 structures. (SOUNDBITE) CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR JERRY BROWN: "This is truly one of the greatest tragedy that California has ever faced." California Governor Jerry Brown getting a first hand look this weekend, at what he calls "a horror". Officials calling this year's wildfire season one of the worst in the country's history, with nearly 8.6 million acres burned so far.

