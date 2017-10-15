video Top News
Mogadishu attacks among deadliest in recent memory
Sunday, October 15, 2017 - 01:20
The death toll from twin bombing attacks in Mogadishu has soared to at least 85 and about 100 wounded, making it one of the worst attacks in Somalia since an Islamist insurgency began there ten years ago. Matthew Larotonda reports.
Utter devastation in Somalia's capital as the death toll from twin bombings on Saturday (October 14) has now soared to at least 85, making it one of the worst attacks in the country in recent years. Police say that about another hundred people have been wounded. The massive explosion from a truck bomb outside a hotel in Mogadishu completely destroyed several buildings on this street, which is also home to government offices and restaurants. Two hours later: A second smaller car bombing hit elsewhere in the city, in a district home to one of the country's central hospitals and a university. Hundreds of people descending onto the streets looking for missing loved ones. Police had to clear them from the area fearing another attack. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet but it's similar to others done by the militant group al Shabaab, which has links to al Qaeda. An international effort to back the weak government in Mogadishu has driven the jihadists from most of their territory in the country, but they frequently launch attacks in the city. Somalia's been torn apart by civil war for almost three decades. The power vacuum provided fertile ground for al Shabaab's rise in 2006.
