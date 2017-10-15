ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on CBS "Face the Nation" that President Donald Trump supports diplomatic efforts to calm rising tensions with North Korea, saying "diplomatic efforts will continue until the first bomb is dropped." Tillerson's comments Sunday come amid soaring tensions between the United States and North Korea following a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang and a war of words between the two countries' leaders. North Korea has conducted a series of nuclear tests in recent weeks and ago and launched two missiles over Japan. Tillerson has been in talks with China to enlist its help on getting North Korea to back down. But Trump's recent Twitter messages appeared to undercut Tillerson's efforts, prompting the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker to complain that Trump was publicly castrating Tillerson and hurting diplomatic talks.