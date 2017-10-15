Reuters - Video

Edition: US | UK | IN | CN | JP

video Top News

Protests as Spain says it will sack Catalan leaders
Protests as Spain says it will sack Catalan leaders - 01:59
Afghans hold funeral after double mosque attack
Afghans hold funeral after double mosque attack - 01:13
Bannon keynotes California GOP convention, urges taking state back
Bannon keynotes California GOP convention, urges taking state back - 01:29
GOP plan targets cherished tax breaks
GOP plan targets cherished tax breaks - 02:07
At least nine killed as 'Vampire' mania spreads in Malawi
At least nine killed as 'Vampire' mania spreads in Malawi - 01:44
Wall Street rises on tax-cut hopes
Wall Street rises on tax-cut hopes - 01:07
Melania donates inaugural ball gown
Melania donates inaugural ball gown - 01:00
Breakingviews TV: Lyft vs. Uber
Breakingviews TV: Lyft vs. Uber - 04:22
U.S. Senate passes budget bill crucial to GOP tax reform push
U.S. Senate passes budget bill crucial to GOP tax reform push - 02:16
'Identity politics has gotten out of control': Ryan
'Identity politics has gotten out of control': Ryan - 01:01
ISS astronauts take another walk in space
ISS astronauts take another walk in space - 01:07
Senate budget vote was 'perfect': Ryan
Senate budget vote was 'perfect': Ryan - 01:11

U.S. diplomacy with North Korea to continue until 'first bomb is dropped': Tillerson

Sunday, October 15, 2017 - 01:18

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Sunday that President Donald Trump supports diplomatic efforts to calm rising tensions with North Korea, saying ''diplomatic efforts will continue until the first bomb is dropped.'' Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

▲ Hide Transcript

View Transcript

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on CBS "Face the Nation" that President Donald Trump supports diplomatic efforts to calm rising tensions with North Korea, saying "diplomatic efforts will continue until the first bomb is dropped." Tillerson's comments Sunday come amid soaring tensions between the United States and North Korea following a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang and a war of words between the two countries' leaders. North Korea has conducted a series of nuclear tests in recent weeks and ago and launched two missiles over Japan. Tillerson has been in talks with China to enlist its help on getting North Korea to back down. But Trump's recent Twitter messages appeared to undercut Tillerson's efforts, prompting the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Corker to complain that Trump was publicly castrating Tillerson and hurting diplomatic talks.

Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code

Close

U.S. diplomacy with North Korea to continue until 'first bomb is dropped': Tillerson

Sunday, October 15, 2017 - 01:18