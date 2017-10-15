Reuters - Video

Zarif says Iran may exit deal if 'most important elements' violated

Sunday, October 15, 2017 - 01:34

During an interview on CBS' Face the Nation, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says if the United States leaves the international nuclear deal and starts ''violating the most important elements of the deal then Iran will decide'' whether it stays or leaves. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).

ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says if the United States leaves the international nuclear deal and starts "violating the most important elements of the deal then Iran will decide" whether it stays or leaves. Speaking on CBS' Face the Nation program, Sunday (October 15) Zarif said "once Iran does not receive those (economic) dividends, then it would be a totally different situation." Zarif also said there is a widening mistrust of the U.S. within the global community. The United States for the time being will stay in an international nuclear deal with Iran, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said on Sunday, adding that the Trump administration wanted to weigh a "proportionate" response to Tehran's actions on the world stage. On Friday, Trump refused to formally certify that Iran was meeting the requirements of a 2015 international deal aimed at monitoring and controlling that country's nuclear program.

