video Top News
Zarif says Iran may exit deal if 'most important elements' violated
Sunday, October 15, 2017 - 01:34
During an interview on CBS' Face the Nation, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says if the United States leaves the international nuclear deal and starts ''violating the most important elements of the deal then Iran will decide'' whether it stays or leaves. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).
▲ Hide Transcript
▶ View Transcript
ROUGH CUT (NO REPORTER NARRATION) STORY: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says if the United States leaves the international nuclear deal and starts "violating the most important elements of the deal then Iran will decide" whether it stays or leaves. Speaking on CBS' Face the Nation program, Sunday (October 15) Zarif said "once Iran does not receive those (economic) dividends, then it would be a totally different situation." Zarif also said there is a widening mistrust of the U.S. within the global community. The United States for the time being will stay in an international nuclear deal with Iran, U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said on Sunday, adding that the Trump administration wanted to weigh a "proportionate" response to Tehran's actions on the world stage. On Friday, Trump refused to formally certify that Iran was meeting the requirements of a 2015 international deal aimed at monitoring and controlling that country's nuclear program.
Press CTRL+C (Windows), CMD+C (Mac), or long-press the URL below on your mobile device to copy the code
Zarif says Iran may exit deal if 'most important elements' violated
Sunday, October 15, 2017 - 01:34
Migrant Crisis »
Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - (1:52)
Tue, Aug 29, 2017 - (0:46)
Mon, Aug 14, 2017 - (2:03)
Wed, Aug 02, 2017 - (2:11)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (1:56)
Fri, Jul 21, 2017 - (2:01)
Wed, Jun 28, 2017 - (1:03)
Tue, Jun 06, 2017 - (2:25)
Tue, May 30, 2017 - (0:46)
Thu, May 25, 2017 - (1:13)
Thu, May 18, 2017 - (1:35)
Mon, May 08, 2017 - (1:12)
Most Popular »
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:48)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:28)
10:41am EDT - (1:15)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:05)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:28)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:57)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:48)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:30)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:24)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (2:11)
Editors' Picks »
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (2:06)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:18)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:10)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:03)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:47)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:59)
Fri, Oct 13, 2017 - (2:23)
Sun, Oct 15, 2017 - (1:20)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:23)
Innovations »
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (0:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:30)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (2:21)
Fri, Oct 13, 2017 - (1:51)
Thu, Oct 12, 2017 - (1:22)
Wed, Oct 11, 2017 - (1:32)
Entertainment »
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:59)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:11)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:04)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:07)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:57)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (0:45)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:37)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:13)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:06)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (1:15)
Rough Cuts »
7:40am EDT - (0:45)
2:37am EDT - (0:47)
12:16am EDT - (1:25)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:04)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (1:07)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (0:43)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:03)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:20)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:19)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (0:44)
Moving Pictures »
Fri, Sep 29, 2017 - (2:07)
Wed, Aug 30, 2017 - (2:04)
Mon, Jul 31, 2017 - (1:41)
Mon, Jul 17, 2017 - (1:57)
Fri, Jun 30, 2017 - (2:09)
Thu, Jun 01, 2017 - (2:02)
Mon, May 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 31, 2017 - (1:01)
Mon, Mar 06, 2017 - (0:43)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (1:07)
Wed, Mar 01, 2017 - (1:01)
Fri, Mar 03, 2017 - (2:27)
Reuters Investigates »
Wed, Aug 23, 2017 - (6:44)
Thu, Mar 16, 2017 - (2:26)
Tue, Nov 01, 2016 - (2:15)
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 - (2:19)
Fri, Aug 05, 2016 - (2:04)
Mon, Mar 28, 2016 - (3:02)
Thu, Mar 10, 2016 - (2:34)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:58)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (2:20)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (0:35)
Mon, Dec 07, 2015 - (3:53)
Tue, Jun 02, 2015 - (2:09)
Dateline Asia »
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:05)
Fri, Oct 20, 2017 - (2:08)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:51)
Thu, Oct 19, 2017 - (1:53)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:06)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:10)
Wed, Oct 18, 2017 - (2:03)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (1:44)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (2:14)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (1:54)
Tue, Oct 17, 2017 - (2:08)
Mon, Oct 16, 2017 - (2:07)