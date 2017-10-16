Reuters - Video

Bearing up well: Duchess of Cambridge dances with Paddington

Monday, October 16, 2017 - 00:51

Pregnant UK royal Kate dances with the famous bear at a charity event at London's Paddington station. Rough cut (no reporter narration).

▲ Hide Transcript

View Transcript

ROUGH CUT. NO REPORTER NARRATION. Britain's Duchess of Cambridge danced with Paddington Bear on Monday (October 16), delighting children on her return to royal duties after suffering acute morning sickness. Kate, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince William, last week made her first public appearance since it was announced in September she was expecting the couple's third child. On Monday, she joined her husband and his brother Prince Harry at London's Paddington station where they met children from charities they support who were heading off on a special trip on the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express' sister train for a ride through the English countryside. The royals also met up with a characters from the new "Paddington 2" movie, the second instalment about the marmalade-loving bear named after the London rail station.

Monday, October 16, 2017 - 00:51